Digital Healthcare Is The Future, Says Fortis MD & CEO Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi

Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD and CEO of Fortis Healthcare spoke at the third edition of Republic Summit today. He was interviewed by Suhel Seth. Whilst speaking with Suhel Seth, Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi said that digital healthcare is the future. According to him, digital healthcare will usher in an era of transformation. He also added that India needs policies to "make investment in healthcare attractive". He highlighted the importance of the public and private sectors working together. He argued that the NHS model, that the UK has or the private model that the US has, cannot be a solution for India.

Dr Raghuvanshi also addressed how public and private healthcare must go hand in hand and how that's the only way forward.

Republic Summit 2023

