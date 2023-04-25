Jyotiraditya Scindia: Unlike Congress, Not Driving Looking At The Rear View Mirror

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, speaking at the Republic Summit, said unlike the Congress party, he does not drive with his eye on the rear-view mirror. He also criticised the the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime and highlighted the reasons behind Air India's troubles during the Congress era. “Air India had been the victim of many scams in the past. Wrong aircraft orders, and twisting of rules are our past, but we have to now look at the future. I am not like Congress which drives with its eyes on the rear view mirror. I am looking forward and upward. My job is to serve people and take the aviation industry to heights unknown,” he said.

Railways is a ‘Sahbhagi’ of Civil Aviation: Scindia

Scindia further called ‘Railways’ a sahbhagi (Partner) of the Civil Aviation in the country and also stated he has a deep-rooted emotional bond with Indian Railways. “If I look at my Sahbhagi, which is the Railways, which is a department very close to my heart, the Railways today transports by First AC and Second AC, which is the only thing that i can compare Civil Aviation with because Airplane is air-conditioned, roughly about 185 million travellers. We transport a 144 million travellers in India today. The change has happened in the last five years.”

However Scindia said the core of the growth lies in the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) that is projected in the Civil Aviation sector in the next few years, “Civil Aviation is going through a CAGR of 10.3 per cent in our country on a compounded basis, railways at 5.6 per cent. The day is not far that more people will travel by CIvil Aviation in the next 5-7 years than by 1st AC and Second AC train in our country.”

#ScindiaAtRepublicSummit | The attention is on last-mile connectivity, this will push the aviation industry's growth: Union Minister for Civil Aviation & Steel @JM_Scindia promises a bright future of Indian aviation sector at #RepublicSummit - https://t.co/JBOJSkzT7L… pic.twitter.com/FrPzmfctP2 — Republic (@republic) April 25, 2023

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day Summit with the theme 'Time of Transformation' is being held in New Delhi on April 25 and 26 and will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs and beyond.

This year's biggest news event will be graced by India's business visionary Uday Kotak, who will deliver a keynote at the Republic Summit 2023, Uday Kotak is the managing director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank. Digital tech visionary Sridhar Vembhu will also attend the Republic Summit. The list of speakers also includes Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and India's leading strategist and thought leader, S Gurumurthy, who will also be attending the 3rd edition of the Republic Summit.

Top Quotes

PM Modi has shown that if you are passionate and dedicated enough and if you truly want to work for the development of the nation then nothing can stop you

The attention is on last-mile connectivity, this will push the aviation industry's growth

Air India had been the victim of many scams in the past. Wrong aircraft orders, and twisting of rules are our past, but we have to now look at the future

I am not like Congress which drives with its eyes on the rearview mirror. I am looking forward and upward. My job is to serve people and take the aviation industry to heights unknown