Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a swipe at the 'handful intellectuals' for mocking his vision of Digital India in 2016, during the first term of the BJP-led NDA government. While speaking at the Republic Summit 2023, he asserted that the Digital India campaign is popular all across the world but there was an attempt made by a 'handful of intellectuals' to derail the campaign.

While commenting on the attempts made to mock his vision for Digital India, PM Modi said, "There was an attempt to derail Digital India at one time. First, the country was embroiled in the debate of data vs flour. Some people used to make fun of me. In 2016, when I ensured the people of this country that I will bring banking services to your finger-tip, some used to make fun of my commitment."

"Some handful of intellectuals asked me how a poor person will purchase potatoes and tomatoes digitally. Today, digital payment is being done from the tea shop to the litti-chokha cart. Today, India is among those countries where the most numbers of digital payments are taking place," PM Modi added.

While the world is amazed by the success of Digital India, the opposition mocked the PM for his vision.



PM Modi shares story from the G20 Summit in Indonesia

While sharing a story from his visit to Indonesia's Bali to attend the G20 summit, PM Modi claimed that many of his counterparts came to him for asking the details of the Digital India campaign. "Our Digital India campaign is also discussed worldwide today. Our Digital India initiative is popular all around the world. When I attended the G20 summit in Bali, there was not one country at the G20 meeting which did not come to me asking the details of digital India."

PM Modi made the comments while speaking on the second and final day of the Republic Summit. The two-day event, graced by PM Modi, was based on the theme 'Time of Transformation.' The event also witnessed the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond.