Politics Of Fear Engineered Before 2014: Smriti Irani Slams Congress At Republic Summit

Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Women & Child Development and Minority Affairs while speaking at the third edition of the Republic Summit slammed the Congress government stating “Politics of fear was engineered in minority communities before 2014.”

“Not the minority community but the minority appeasement community is in danger. And I say so because the data proves it. Many households have been studied. The Muslim community has seen an improvement of 77%. It is one of the greatest things that the government has done. Before 2014 the status quo was the politics of fear,” she said in a conversation with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

“From 2014 to this day, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership minority community has flourished,” she added.

Segregation: Congress’ political legacy

Hitting out at the grand old party (Congress) the Minority Affairs minister remarked, "This whole disposition that minorities always need to be segregated is a Congress political legacy of this country. I am proud that I am part of a party that dispels this notion. An Indian cannot be a minority in their own country. I am proud that I am part of a party that dispels this notion. What about the other communities? They have taken away rights under reservation which were unconstitutional."

Smriti Irani attacks the opposition; asks 'What is their common minimum program apart from being anti-Modi?'

At Republic Summit 2023, Union Minister for Women & Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Irani further attacked the opposition, "They all need to congregate to fight one man - where will that coalition culminate? What is this amalgam going to translate into?” She added, “What is their common minimum program apart from being anti-Modi? What will they deliver on and in which aspect of the economy?”