Republic Summit 2023 Day 2 Schedule: From PM Modi To S Gurumurthy, Here's List Of Speakers

After a successful day one of the third edition of Republic Summit, themed ‘Time of Transformation’, we are all set for the second big day on April 26. Day two will see some prominent faces with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest for the valedictory session of the summit.

The summit taking place at New Delhi, is witnessing the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond.

Republic with its 'Nation First' agenda, is putting the focus on India's culture, rich tradition, ideas, governance, and people of India to project the country as the emerging superpower that it is. India is a land of intricate history, embedded with the world’s richest diversity.

Republic Summit Day 2 schedule

Guest speakers

9:45 am - Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics & IT

10:20 am - JP Nadda, BJP National President

10:30 am - Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa

11:15 am - Asaduddin Owaisi, President, AIMIM & MP, Lok Sabha

11:45 am - Bjorn Lomborg, President- Copenhagen Consensus Centre & Author

12:30 pm - Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister, Assam

01:15 pm - Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports

01:45 pm - Lunch Break

2:30 pm - Anil Agarwal, Founder & Chairman, Vedanta Resources Limited

2:55 pm - Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Housing and Urban Affairs

3:15 pm - Smriti Irani, Women & Child Development Minister

3:45 pm - Mahesh Jethmalani, MP Rajya Sabha & Senior Advocate, Supreme Court

C. Aryama Sundaram, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court

4:45 pm - Akhilesh Yadav, President, Samajwadi Party

5:10 pm- Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, MP, Rajya Sabha, Indian National Congress

5:35 pm - S. Gurumurthy, Editor Thuglak magazine & chairman, Vivekananda International Foundation, Delhi

6:05 pm - Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways

6:30 pm - Kiren Rijiju, Law Minister

8:00 pm - Shri Narendra Modi, Honourable Prime Minister of India