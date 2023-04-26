Republic Summit 2023: Nitin Gadkari Lays Down Roadmap To Lower Logistics Costs

Speaking on the second day of the Republic Summit, Union Minister of Road, Transport, and Highways Nitin Gadkari stressed the need to reduce the logistics cost in a bid to emerge stronger and more competitive in the global market.

In his key address, he asserted, "Logistics cost in India is pegged at 14 to 16 percent. In America and European countries, the logistics cost is seen at 12 percent, and in China, it's 8 to 10 percent." He also highlighted the measures through which the logistic cost can be reduced, benefiting the entire economic ecosystem.

#GadkariAtRepublicSummit | American roads are not good because America is rich but America is rich because American roads are good: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways @nitin_gadkari states the quote of John F. Kennedy.#TimeOfTransformation pic.twitter.com/p9NCtRWkJc — Republic (@republic) April 26, 2023

Gadkari on reducing logistics costs

While highlighting the measures and initiatives taken by the government to ensure the lowering of logistic costs, he said: "If we want to be competitive in the global market, we need to focus on ways to reduce the logistic costs. We will have to make more and more superior quality roads. As of now, there are more than 30 highways in the making which will be soon inaugurated and made operational for the commuters," said Gadkari.

"Through the superior-quality highways, people would be able to travel from Delhi to Katra in 6 hours, from Delhi to Jaipur in 2 hours, from Delhi Dehradun in 2 hours, and from Delhi to Meerut in 2 hours. The BJP-led central government is also not leaving any stone unturned in strengthening road connectivity in backward areas such as Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

Republic Summit 2023

Nitin Gadkari attended the two-day Republic Summit 2023 based on the theme 'Time of Transformation', being held in New Delhi on April 25 and 26. The event began on April 25 and will conclude on April 26. The chief guest for the summit is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event is witnessing the most influential voices across the country from an intersection of spirituality, economy, politics, finance, global affairs, business, and governance among others.