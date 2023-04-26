Republic Summit: PM Modi Recalls How The World Lauded 'Digital India' At G20 Meeting

Gracing the third edition of the Republic Summit 2023 on April 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on the popularity of the ‘Digital India’ initiative at the G20 summit. As the summit theme was 'Time of Transformation', the PM highlighted how India has witnessed transformation in social, economic and technological sectors in recent years. He further talked about the growth of 5G in the country.

“Our Digital India initiative is popular all around the world. When I attended the G20 summit in Bali, there was not one country at the G20 meeting which did not come to me asking the details of digital India,” PM Modi asserted during his keynote speech on the second day of India’s biggest news event. “Some people even tried to derail Digital India, People tried to engage the county into ‘Data Bana Atta debate’ (Data became flour),” he exclaimed.

‘5G rolled out in India at a rapid pace’: PM Modi

During his address, the PM talked about how the 5G network rolled out in the country at a rapid pace. “You can see how and at what pace 5G has been rolled out in the country. We were the fastest in rolling out the 5G technology in the world," he asserted. “The way we have developed our own technology is being lauded all around the world,” the PM added.

As the country has witnessed economic transformation, the PM said: "It took India around 60 years to become a $1 trillion economy. Till 2014, we somehow reached the $2 trillion mark. However, after completing 9 years, our economy has reached $3.5 trillion." "In the last 9 years, we have made the jump from number 10 to number 5 economy, all this in the midst of the biggest crisis in 100 years,” he added. From Mudra Yojana to other welfare policies for the poor, PM Modi also talked about his vision of a developed India.