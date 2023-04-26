Republic Summit | BBC Admitted Violating FDI Rules: Anurag Thakur's Big Revelation

At the Republic Summit 2023, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur made a big revelation about the British broadcaster BBC, stating that the latter accepted they violated the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) rule.

Speaking at the Republic Summit, Anurag Thakur said that the government was seeking details from the BBC from the past three years on the FDI. "But they did not provide," he said. Adding further, he said, "To their reply to the central govt, BBC has accepted that it has violated Indian laws. They have agreed in writing that they have done wrong. There will be an investigation into the matter."

Slamming BBC, the Union Minister said, "There cannot be a new rule just for the BBC like the Gandhi family wants for themselves. Those siding with BBC are pushing the agenda of those who attempted to tarnish India's image on foreign soil."

#AnuragAtRepublicSummit | BBC has violated the FDI rules and they have accepted it and have asked for time. There will be an investigation into the matter: Biggest revelations by Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports @ianuragthakur at #RepublicSummit themed on… pic.twitter.com/Gp0GKSi5aq — Republic (@republic) April 26, 2023

Speaking about the BBC and Western media, the BJP leader said, "When we look at these channels or foreign media, the most unfortunate part is who is writing those articles. But they couldn't weaken the country by living here, nor will they be able to win this agenda by writing against India using foreign media."

It is pertinent to mention that the case under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) provisions was registered recently against BBC by the ED to probe purported foreign direct investment (FDI) violations by the media company and related instances. In addition to this, earlier, the Income Tax department also surveyed the office premises of the British broadcaster in Delhi and Mumbai.