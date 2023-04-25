Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande on Tuesday graced India's biggest news event- Republic Summit 2023 in the national capital. General Pande spoke on the transformation that is taking place in the Indian Army while describing the domains where the future transformation would take place in the Armed forces. Speaking at the Republic Summit on "Time of Transformation", the Army chief said. "We have taken a number of transformation initiatives so that we become a more modern and technology-driven and self-reliant and battle-worthy force. To be able not only to carry out our mandate effectively but also to meet future security challenges in a much more effective manner."

"The drivers of this change and transformation are four-fold. One is the unprecedented changes taking place in the geopolitical landscape. The second is the change in the character of warfare, the third is the limitless potential of disruptive technology, the fourth is the change in the socioeconomic sphere," he added.

Gen Pande speaks on 5-key domain of transformations for Indian Armed Services

The COAS stated that the army has led down five key domains in which the transformation would happen in future. "First is force restructuring and optimisation, so that you become more agile. You look at certain legacy establishments, you either modify them or if they are no longer relevant you go away with them," he added.

"Second is the infusion of technology and modernisation which I feel is equally important. The third domain is the system processes and functions and that is where automation and digitisation, want to bring in. The aim is, your operational, administrative and logistic efficiency is enhanced. The fourth domain is under the realm of Human Resource Management and that is where the new HR management philosophy or the Agnipath or Agniveer comes into play," General Pande said.

Adding further, he said, "The last and equally important is the aspect of jointness and integration because we firmly believe that as we go forward, all three services need to work together. To maximum operational outcomes. We have laid down a very clear roadmap to achieve objectives with clearly define deliverables in a time-bound manner."