Does Rahul Have Guts To Question Pawar-Adani Meet?: Himanta Sarma Throws Big Question

Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the ongoing third edition of the Republic Summit on the theme 'Time of Transformation'. The politician recalled when Rahul Gandhi tweeted about him being friends with Gautam Adani. He challenged Gandhi and asked if he has the guts to question Sharad Pawar over his friendship with the businessman.

Himanta stated that he didn't even know Adani when Rahul tweeted about their alleged friendship. However, he said that he would have considered himself lucky if he was friends with him in real life. He said, "Rahul Gandhi tweeted that we are Gautam Adani's friends. If it was possible, then I would have considered myself lucky. I don't know him but unfortunately, North East people would take time to reach Adani, Ambani, and TATA. We are trying to reach there but does Rahul have the guts to tweet about Sharad Pawar and his friendship with Adani, 'Pawar ji, what are your relations with Adani?'"

"So, these people do politics of convenience. You tweeted about Adani and BJP but when Gautam Adani sits at Sharad's house for two-three hours, then why did Gandhi don't tweet about it? he added.

'Perception related to Northeast has changed'

While speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Assam has changed a lot since 2014. "Assam has changed a lot after 2014. Peace has returned and the northeast has been brought into the mainstream. I have also removed security from our MLAs. Perception related to the northeast has changed," he said.

About Republic Summit 2023

The Republic summit began on April 25 and will conclude on April 26. The chief guest for the summit is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event is witnessing the most influential voices from across the country from an intersection of spirituality, economy, politics, finance, global affairs, business, and governance among others.