Quick links:
Addressing the 3rd edition of the Republic Summit themed on "Time of Transformation", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "As per a report of the IMF, due to the pro-poor schemes in India extreme poverty is on the verge of ending, despite the pandemic. This is what is called a transformation."
Speaking at the Republic Summit 2023, PM Narendra Modi said, "We focused on developing tech in India. The speedy rollout of 5G is a prime example. The 5G rollout has gone ahead at a tremendous pace in India. The speed that India has shown with 5G is being discussed worldwide."
Addressing the Republic Summit, PM Modi said, "No matter how big an alliance these corrupt people make, all the corrupt people come on one platform, and all family members come in one place. But Modi will not deviate from his path. My fight against corruption and nepotism will continue. I am a person who has come out with a vow to free the country from these things."
Addressing the third edition of the Republic Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "In the last nine years, the poor, deprived, middle class and every section of society can see the obvious change in their lives. Today, we are working with a systemic approach and with a mission mode."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at Republic Summit 2023, said, "My crusade against corruption is going to continue in full swing. All I need is your blessings."
He said, "Due to the stopping of fake entries in the MGNREGA, we saved around Rs 40,000 crore from going into the wrong hands. Now the people entitled to MGNREGA payments are getting money in their accounts directly.."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that some people are against him as the routes to their 'dirty cash and black money' have been blocked and intercepted by him.
"Those hose black money streams have been plugged forever, won't they drink all the black water in the world to abuse Modi?" asked PM Modi.
Addressing Republic Summit 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The pro-poor schemes of the government have brought a revolution in the country. For the first time in the country, the poor have got security and dignity. People who were made to feel that they were a burden on the country are now giving pace to the development."
On the government's Digital India programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "There is a massive discussion about Digital India all across the world. There was an attempt to derail the Digital India programme once. From Parliament to the streets, a lot of things were done to defame the govt schemes. They used to ask me how would poor buy vegetables. How will people pay digitally at fairs? From chai shop to litti choka shop, digital payment is accepted today."
At Republic Summit 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "MUDRA yojana was started to give financial support to Micro and Small entrepreneurs. Under this scheme, more than 40 crore loans were disbursed, and out of this 70% were women. The first impact of this yojana is an increase in self-employment."
#PMAtRepublicSummit | MUDRA yojana was started to give financial support to Micro and Small entrepreneurs. Under this scheme, more than 40 crore loans were disbursed, and out of this 70% were women. The first impact of this yojana is an increase in self-employment: @PMOIndia… pic.twitter.com/GUt22hx3SH— Republic (@republic) April 26, 2023
"For the first time in the country, the poor have got security as well as dignity," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, adding that the extreme poverty in India is on the verge of ending.
"Today, the poor know that their rights and what they deserve will be rightfully delivered to them. IMF report says extreme poverty is on the verge of ending. Before 2014, under MNREGA, for one day of work, 30 days of attendance were shown. Post-2014, MNREGA payments are cleared in 15 days," he added.
Addressing Republic Media Summit as Chief Guest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The theme of this Summit is Time of Transformation, meaning that the transformation people expected can be seen on the ground."
The said, "It took India around 60 years to become a $1 trillion economy. Till 2014, we somehow reached the $2 trillion mark. However, after completing 9 years, our economy has reached $3.5 trillion."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at Republic Summit 2023, said, "In the policies our government made after 2014, not only the initial benefits were taken care of, but second and third order effects were also given priority."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that India jumped from the 10th spot to the fifth spot in the largest economies list. "The era during which economies of developed nations were stuck in those times, India came out successfully and helped others. At a time when leading economies were struggling, India recovered and is even moving ahead faster."
At a time when the world's biggest economies were stuck, India came out of the crisis and is moving forward at a fast pace. pic.twitter.com/m2JRjnhdx1— PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 26, 2023
At Republic Summit 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Republic has been firm on its nation-first mission. You were persistent on your Nation First mission. Despite all obstacles and hardships, republic tv has been steadfast. The channel didn't stop despite going through several adversities."
The wait is over! Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Republic Summit 2023 - India's biggest news event- as chief guest.
Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Republic Summit 2023, Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami said, "I want to say that we believe in you, your vision, and your leadership. All the dreams that were shown to the people of India for the last 70 years are being fulfilled now under your tutelage."
#PMAtRepublicSummit | Every Indian knows what you are doing for the country. We want to walk hand in hand with you to fulfill the dream: Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami welcomes @PMOIndia @narendramodi as he graces the #RepublicSummit 2023!— Republic (@republic) April 26, 2023
Tune in LIVE - https://t.co/JBOJSkzT7L… pic.twitter.com/9niJvyRaoE
Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi at India's biggest news event - Republic Summit 2023.
"This is an honour that you are among us. This is the third edition of the Republic Summit and you have graced all the editions with your presence. There couldn't be a bigger thing for me than this. My team and I are grateful to you," Arnab Goswami said.
#PMAtRepublicSummit| Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami takes the stage to welcome Honourable @PMOIndia @narendramodi to #RepublicSummit 2023! Tune in LIVE - https://t.co/JBOJSkzlid #TimeOfTransformation pic.twitter.com/TDroJmPMKv— Republic (@republic) April 26, 2023
The wait is over! Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Republic Summit 2023 - India's biggest news event- as chief guest.
A jam-packed session awaits honourable PM Narendra Modi at Republic Summit. The Prime Minister will make his address as the Chief Guest shortly.
The live stream can be watched here:
At Republic Summit 2023 - India's biggest news event, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "The laxman rekha between executive and judiciary has to be self-observed."
#RijijuAtRepublicSummit | If anyone is above the people's assessment then it is not good for a healthy democracy: Union Minister for Law and Justice @KirenRijiju— Republic (@republic) April 26, 2023
at #RepublicSummit
@MLJ_GoI | @BJP4India | #TimeOfTransformation https://t.co/DbPxLIG9Xo pic.twitter.com/o11sDFZdId
On Rahul Gandhi's comments on border areas of India, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "Rahul Gandhi has no understanding of ground realities. If we keep responding to what Rahul says, it will be futile. He should be the one telling the people why the Congress government follows the policies of not developing border areas. This caused so much loss to our territories. Whatever he speaks has no heads or tails but each and every inch of the Indian border is safe and secure."
"My letter to the Chief Justice of India was misconstrued. The boundary is to be self-observed. The government has not crossed the boundary. There have been governments in the past that have crossed the boundary but not under Modi ji's rule," Law minister Kiren Rijiju said at Republic Summit 2023.
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, speaking at Republic Summit, said, "We are in a unique situation. The constitution of India is there. Until and unless the Parliament amends the constitution the provisions remain there. When it comes to the appointment of judges, the Constitution is very clear. Without amending the provisions of the constitution, Supreme Court through its constitutional bench can change the provision without any amendment. I feel that we need to have very serious negotiations with the collegium. I've sent new proposals on provisions for the appointment of judges."
#RijijuAtRepublicSummit | Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju at #RepublicSummit #TimeOfTransformation @KirenRijiju | @RijijuOffice |@MLJ_GoI | @BJP4India— Republic (@republic) April 26, 2023
Watch LIVE here- https://t.co/DbPxLIG9Xo pic.twitter.com/Nau9aa6KqM
At Republic Summit 2023 - India's biggest news event, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "We are a government which has given maximum space and respect to the judiciary."
#RijijuAtRepublicSummit | Independent of judiciary is very for the democratic country like India: @KirenRijiju #LIVE at #RepublicSummit @MLJ_GoI | @BJP4India— Republic (@republic) April 26, 2023
Tune in to watch-https://t.co/DbPxLIG9Xo pic.twitter.com/l7G4E0BijN
Speaking at India's biggest news event, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said that reforms and transformations have been hallmarks of the Narendra Modi government.
"Results of government initiatives are there for all to see," he added.
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju speaks at India's biggest news event Republic Summit 2023 in New Delhi.
Nitin Gadkari said, "We want to make a big revolution in the Transport sector. The Automobile sector of India will be at the No.1 position within the span of 5 years". On energy he said, "India will be a country that will not import energy, it will export energy."
#GadkariAtRepublicSummit | India will be a country that will not import energy, it will export energy: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways @nitin_gadkari #LIVE at #RepublicSummit #TimeOfTransformation— Republic (@republic) April 26, 2023
Tune in to watch-https://t.co/mB6aMLnilA pic.twitter.com/pey37RAjF3
At the Republic Summit, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "We want to create a pollution-free environment... Pollution is a big concern. Green hydrogen, ethanol, and methanol are the future. We are thinking eco-friendly to avoid pollution."
At the Republic Summit, Nitin Gadkari said, "There is no need to speak on road infrastructure. Because wherever you go whether northeast, Assam or Kashmir or anywhere, ask our opponents how is the work for roads going. They will tell you everything." He also spoke on the traffic issue in the national capital. "I promise that before completing 2024, we will resolve the traffic jam issue in Delhi. We are making roads in the national capital which will cost Rs 65,000 crore," he said.
Nitin Gadkari said, "The logistics cost in our country is 14-16%. In America and European countries it is 12% and in China is 8-10%. If we have to become competitive in the world market, then we have to reduce the logistic cost. And for this, we have to make good roads."