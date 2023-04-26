India's G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant, spoke at the Republic Summit 2023, where he shared his valuable insight on various issues related to our country's development and future. He also spoke on India's current status as a country compared to other nations in the world. Speaking at the Republic Forum, Amitabh Kant said that our country's sustained growth post-COVID helped the country continue towards development even as the world slowed down.

"The last eight years witnessed massive digital transformation," he mentioned. "What India has achieved in the last 8 years would have earlier taken 50 years to achieve."

'India's sustained growth post-COVID even as 70℅ of the world has slowed down,' says Amitabh Kant at Republic Summit G20

At Republic Summit 2023, Amitabh Kant said, "India's focus has been on accelerating the pace of growth and overcoming the post-COVID impact and how to use India's digital transformation model to the world."

Speaking on G20, Kant said, "The G20 presidency for India is a people's presidency. We are doing G20 in 60 different cities. India's G20 presidency will be a big vision for the world in terms of digital transformation, and climate change," India's G20 Sherpa and former Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said. "India is the only country where multiple digital payment service-providing companies are competing with each other and the same competition exists in other services too - be it insurance services or other unicorns," added India's G20 Sherpa and former Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

The two-day Republic Summit 2023 with the theme 'Time Of Transformation' is being held in New Delhi and will conclude today (April 26). The mega event will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond.