Republic Summit | Change Visible On Ground: PM Modi On Transformation Of Indian Economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking at the Republic Summit 2023-themed ‘Time of Transformation’, talked about the ongoing transformation in the country and said that India is witnessing massive growth in terms of economy. Stating that the change is now visible on the ground, PM Narendra Modi said that India is the only country in the world that has witnessed such a significant transformation.

Addressing the Republic Summit, PM Modi said, “When BJP came to power in 2014, India was sure that the country will not witness the transformation and that is now visible on the ground. The country is not witnessing change, we are doing great in terms of economy.”

“Our country took 60 years to make our economy reach 1 trillion dollars. Till 2014, somehow we became a 2 trillion dollar economy and now in just nine years of our government, we have reached the economy of 3.5 trillion dollars,” he added.

PM Modi on growth of Indian economy

Talking about the massive growth of Indian economy in the last nine years, the Prime Minister said, “In the last nine years, we have made a quantum jump from number 10 to number 5 economy, and all this in the midst of the biggest crisis of 100 years.”

PM Modi on the Indian economy during COVID pandemic

Elaborating on the condition of the Indian economy during the COVID pandemic, Prime Minister Modi said, “At a time when the world's biggest economies were stuck, India came out of the crisis and is moving forward at a fast pace.”