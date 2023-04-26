Last Updated:

Republic Summit: PM Modi's Quip At Arnab's Hindi Skills Wins The Crowd; WATCH

PM Modi began his address at the Republic Summit 2023 with a witty quip on Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

Harsh Vardhan
"Either Arnab had a bad throat, or some people were after his neck, but the channel did not stop or get tired," PM Modi said. (Image: Republic)


Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on April 26, graced the Republic Summit 2023 in New Delhi and began his address with a witty quip on Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Responding to Arnab Goswami's introductory remarks, PM Modi acknowledged the former's improved Hindi skills, which he credited to his time spent in Mumbai.

"I am happy that Arnab's Hindi has improved. I did not hear what he said but I was observing if his Hindi is proper or not. Perhaps you learned proper Hindi after living in Mumbai," the PM said.

PM Modi congratulates Republic as it nears sixth anniversary

PM Modi also congratulated Republic TV as it will celebrate its six years of existence next month. "You did not let your mission 'Nation First' deviate. You persevered despite all kinds of obstacles. Either Arnab had a bad throat, or some people were after his throat, but the channel did not stop or get tired," he said. 

"When I came here for Republic Summit in 2019, the theme then was 'India's Moment," the PM said. Stating that the people of India established a stable government for the second consecutive time after decades, he said that "the country was convinced that India's moment is here".

"Four years later, this summit's theme is 'Time of Transformation' meaning the transformation is now visible which everyone believed in," the PM added. 

