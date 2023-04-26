Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Anurag Thakur was present for an interactive session at the Republic Summit 2023 being organized in New Delhi. Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi is the chief guest of the event and will be addressing the gathering at the Summit on the evening of day 2 of the Republic Summit.

Anurag Thakur on Prime Minister's vision for Khelo India Youth Games

While speaking on Prime Minister's vision for sports in India and also regarding the Khelo India Youth Games, Thakur said, "Government has approved 3200 crores for Khelo India youth games. 15000 players take part every year and national records are made and broken every year in various sporting events."

What is Khelo India Youth Games?

Khelo India Youth Games started in the year 2018 has produced a lot of young athletes that have represented India on the world stage and have also made the country proud. The recent edition of the games was held in the month of January this year in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh wherein Maharashtra emerged victorious for the third time in the history of the tournament. They also became the most successful team in the history of the tournament and are followed by Haryana at number two.

'PM Modi has worked immensely for the development of sports': Anurag Thakur

"PM Modi has worked immensely for the development of sports, he introduced Khelo India games, Youth Games, college games. We are doing well in the world Championships, Players like Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen, Nitu Ghanghas, and Saweety Boora have made India proud by winning the gold medals in the world championships", Anurag Thakur continued.

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day Summit with the theme 'Time of Transformation' will be held in New Delhi on April 25 and 26 and will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs and beyond.

Key speakers of Republic Summit 2023

This year's biggest news event will be graced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and India's leading strategist and thought leader, S Gurumurthy.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will also participate in the Republic Summit 2023.