Khelo India Youth Games: Actor R Madhavan's Son Vedant Bags 5 Gold Medals In Tournament

Bollywood actor R Madhavan's son Vedant Madhavan has once again made his father proud by winning five gold medals at the Khelo India Youth Games. In total Vedant grabbed 7 medals which included 5 gold and 2 silver medals. Vendant's medals came in swimming under different categories.

R Madhavan shared his son's achievement on his official Twitter handle and said, "VERY grateful & humbled by the performances of Fernandes Apeksha ( 6 golds,1 silver, PB $ records)& Vedaant Madhavan (5golds &2 silver).Thank you Thameemul Ansari & Pradeep sir for the unwavering efforts & Shivraj Singh Chouhan & Anurag Thakur for the brilliant Khelo India Youth Games in Madhya Pradesh. So proud,"

R Madhavan sent a detailed list of categories in which his son has won all the medals. Madhavan said, "With gods grace -Gold in 100m, 200m and 1500m and silver in 400m and 800m",

R Madhavan has been one of the biggest cheerleaders of his son and never misses an opportunity to celebrate his son's success. When his son won a gold medal at the Danish Open last year then as well Madhavan had shared the news with his fans on his social media.

Talking about R Madhavan's son, he has been one of the most emerging swimmers for India and has made the country proud on many occasions.

If we talk about Khelo India Youth Games 2023, it was won by Maharashtra, who in an overall won 161 medals which included 56 gold medals. In the fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games, Maharashtra won their third consecutive title with Haryana winning the title once in 2018.