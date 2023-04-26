Republic Summit| 'This Is Politics. There Is No Concept Of 'likeness': AIMIM Chief Owaisi

In the third edition of the Republic Summit, MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President, Asaduddin Owaisi, shared his "Idea of India" under the theme of "Time Of Transformation". While talking to the Republic senior Sub-editors, Niranjan and Sucherita, AIMIM President, Asaduddin Owaisi said, "This is politics. There is no concept of 'likeness' in Politics". Further, he added, "I don't have any political favourites from the current government ". It is to be noted that the Chief Guest at the biggest news event of the year, the Republic Summit 2023, which is taking place in Delhi, is Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

Owaisi at the biggest news event of the year

While addressing the republic summit 2023, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President clarified how he is "a front in my own capacity." Talking under the theme of Time Of Transformation, Asaduddin Owaisi said, "Opposition must focus on the agendas of the common man to fight the elections and defeat BJP - talk about the economy, employment, etc. Take the people with you. If you make one person the PM face of the Opposition, you will lose the game. Build a third front along with people. We have been taught in politics that never compete with the opponent's strong point but a weaker one...I am the front in my own capacity so I don't need to be in any front. However, he did not have clarity if he would win the elections or not. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, at Republic Summit 2023, said, "It is the democracy which gets strengthened. We might not win elections but we put our views which strengthen the democracy." Meanwhile, Owaisi took a dig at Rahul Gandhi at the Republic Summit, he said, "You have Congress party which loses all elections with BJP and then when my party contests election they are there to say 'You are there to divide this odd that odd." Prince charming lost in Amethi not because of me. I was not there, I wanted to be there. Next time, I will be there."