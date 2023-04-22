Union Minister For Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur To Attend Republic Summit 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the Chief Guest at the biggest news event of the year, the Republic Summit 2023, which will be held on April 25 and 26 in New Delhi.

In the third Edition of the Republic Summit, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur will share his thoughts on "Time of Transformation", the theme of the summit.

The two-day summit with the theme "Time of Transformation" will be held in New Delhi on April 25 and 26 and will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond.

Republic Summit 2023 will also be graced by humanitarian, spiritual leader, and ambassador of peace Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar. Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde will also be taking part in the Republic Summit 2023.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and G20 Sherpa for India, Amitabh Kant, will also be gracing the dais. Piyush Goyal, who is the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, will also be the key speaker at the event. Union Minister for Railways, Communication, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw will also be at the Republic Summit, among other speakers.