Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Speaks About 'Green Highway' At Republic Summit 2023

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari attended India's biggest news event - Republic Summit 2023 and spoke about the green highway that is getting developed.

He said, "After moving from Surat, we reach Nasik, then to Ahmed Nagar, and finally to Solapur, a green highway is getting developed. And from Solapur to Kurnool, for which the work has already begun after its Bhoomi Pujan was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. And from Kurnool to Kochi, Trivandrum, Bangalore, Mangalore, and Hyderabad, there will be proper connectivity of the South. People will now be able to go directly from Kashmir to Kanyakumari because of the highway link and the distance from Delhi to Chennai has been reduced by 320 kilometers."

He added, "There is no need to speak on road infrastructure. Because wherever you go whether northeast, Assam or Kashmir, or anywhere, ask our opponents how is the work for roads going. They will tell you everything."

Gadkari on reducing logistics cost

Gadkari also talked about reducing the logistics cost and said, "The logistics cost in our country is 14 to 16 percent. In America and European countries it is 12 percent and in China is 8 to 10 percent. If we have to become competitive in the world market, then we have to reduce the logistic cost. And for this, we have to make good roads."

At the summit, he spoke about making world-class infrastructure and said, "Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, we are making world-class infrastructure. I am happy that it is helping in the country’s development."

Union Minister on pollution-free environment

Union Minister spoke about creating a pollution-free environment and said, "We want to create a pollution-free environment... Pollution is a big concern. Green hydrogen, ethanol, and methanol are the future. We are thinking eco-friendly to avoid pollution." He said that soon India will become an energy-exporting nation, "We want to make a big revolution in the Transport sector. The Automobile sector of India will be at the No.1 position within 5 years". He added, "India will be a country that will not import energy, it will export energy."