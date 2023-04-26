Speaking at the Republic Summit 2023 on April 26, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju talked about the accountability of judges in India, stating that there is no system to judge accountability in the judicial system, but still, it remains under the constant scrutiny of people. “Constitution does not allow the election of judges, in fact, they are appointed. We, politicians, are under constant scrutiny of people. Therefore, if we fail, we will be dismissed by the people," the Union Law Minister said.

“We don't have a proper system of accountability for judges in India, but still people are watching them. In this social media age, no one can get away from people's eyes,” he added.

Rijiju on SC collegium

Stressing that Independence of judiciary is very important for a democratic country like India, Rijiju said, “We are in a unique situation. The constitution of India is there. Until and unless the Parliament amends the constitution the provisions remain there. When it comes to the appointment of judges, the Constitution is very clear.”