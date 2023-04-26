Addressing the third edition of Republic Summit 2023, India's leading strategist and Editor of Thuglak magazine S Gurumurthy talked about the changing world order in recent years and stated that India needs to develop its strategic narrative as the West is feeling threatened by it.

Talking about the changing world order, Gurumurthy said, “The Indian narrative is very deeply studied in American culture. India needs to work on its strategic narrative. The reason we should develop our national strategic narrative is that the world is changing and the Western world is feeling threatened by it.”

He further said, “The business interest of the West is facing trouble in recent years. When COVID-19 hit the world, Henry Kissinger said the world order is going to change forever. The world order is going to be permanently restructured and therefore it is important to seriously think about it.”

“The question is, with the changing world order, will the Western world order survive? It is important to understand the Western world order and Western civilisation,” he added.

Gurumurthy on Indian narrative

Elaborating on why India needs to create a narrative for itself, the Editor of Thuglak magazine said, "There has been a shift in the global positioning of India. A rising India in an integrated world needs a narrative of itself. We need to look back and understand what India we are talking about."

Gurumurthy on building national strategic narrative for India

On the issue of building the national strategic narrative for India, Gurumurthy said, "If you listen to Mann Ki Baat from Mann, you will understand PM Modi's pure intention behind building India's narrative. The idea of a national narrative has evolved into the national strategic narrative in the last decade.”

“What should be India's strategic narrative, should be concerned by all in the coming years because we are already late. The reason why we should be developing a national strategic narrative for India is that the world order is changing rapidly,” he added.