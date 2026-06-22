Republic Summit 2026: Ram Charan Praises Dhurandhar, Calls Ranveer Singh Starrer 'Terrific, Fantastic, Phenomenal Film'

Telugu actor Ram Charan highlighted the importance of cinema reflecting national pride and the nation's interest at the Republic Summit 2026. Citing Dhurandhar as an example, the RRR star mentioned that the unprecedented success of the Aditya Dhar-Ranveer Singh movie proves that the audience wants such a movie. He also emphasised that the duology brought the nation together.

Praising the Hindi spy thriller, Ram Charan shared, “I have seen it (Dhurandhar) last week on OTT. It is a terrific, fantastic, phenomenal film. It had everything falling in place in the right way and at the right tempo. More films like Dhurandhar should come out. I would love to see that. National integrity, like India first, is very important to showcase in the forthcoming films. Dhurandhar has got the country together.”

Shedding light on the film's box office success, the actor added, “ It was a ₹1800 cr grosser. The box office number is all about the number of people who have accepted the film and footfall in the theatre. If people of India want this to happen, why not? It's doing good for our nation.”

Ram Charan talks about the revival of theatres and the advent of OTT

In the same conversation, Ram Charan also mentioned the increasing footfalls in cinema, specially after the COVID-19 pandemic. He asserted, “When there is great cinema like KGF, Pushpa 2, Dhurandhar, and RRR. People have come back to theatres. After the pandemic, we were all scared. But, in India, the cheapest means of entertainment is still cinema. To go to the hall with family and come back talking about it, it is a great communal activity. Of course, it would be much better if the popcorn rates come down a little. But still, cinema is beautiful. It brings people together. It's not about language; cinema is a communal activity. For those 2 hours, you can forget everything.”

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He also spoke about OTT platforms being an ally and said, “Around COVID, RRR was released on Netflix. The people in the Western world saw it on Netflix, and that's how it became a sensation. That's how the drive to be nominated to Oscar started. So, OTT has helped us. A lot more audience was exposed to the film. If we can complement each other, that would be great.”

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