'You Guys Look Great': 1st High Resolution Picture Of Earth Captured From Historic Artemis II Moon Mission Released

Astronauts from the historic moon mission 'Artemis II' have released the first high resolution picture of our home planet Earth captured from their spacecraft. The stunning picture has been taken by NASA astronaut and Artemis Commander Reid Wiseman from Orion spacecraft's window after completing the translunar injection burn.

1st picture of Earth taken from Artemis II spacecraft | Image: NASA

Sharing the picture on social media, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said, “We see our home planet as a whole, lit up in spectacular blues and browns. A green aurora even lights up the atmosphere. That's us, together, watching as our astronauts make their journey to the Moon.”

The picture showed the Earth eclipsing the Sun with zodiacal light visible in the background. The picture also showed two auroras.

The X handle of NASA Earth also shared the picture with the caption, “That's us!”, adding, "The Artemis II crew captured beautiful, high-resolution images of our home planet during their journey to the Moon. As Christina Koch put it: "You guys look great.""

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Koch is one of the astronauts on the Moon mission.

‘That View Never Gets Old’

Social media users were duly excited upon seeing the picture, with one commenting, “That view never gets old, huh?" Another said, “This is absolutely insane. The view of Earth from that window must be unreal. Go Artemis II!"

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An X user commented, “54 years of waiting, and finally, 4 humans are looking back at us from where it all began. This isn’t just a photo; it’s the definitive proof of what we can achieve when we look up together."

Meanwhile, another quipped, “We are not flat!?”

Earth Peeking Through Orion Capsule

Another picture shared by NASA showed one-third of our home planet peeking in through the window of the Orion capsule.

Artemis II is NASA’s first crewed flight test of the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft around the Moon to verify today’s capabilities for humans to explore deep space and pave the way for long-term exploration and science on the lunar surface.