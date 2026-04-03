Rs 5 Crore For Dinosaur Bag?: Luxury Handbag Created From Millions of Years Old T-Rex Collagen

Amsterdam: Millions of years after dinosaurs vanished from the face of Earth, scientists and designers have used laboratory-grown collagen derived from Tyrannosaurus rex fossils to make a handbag. The teal-coloured handbag, said to be the world's first handbag made from lab-grown T-rex leather, has been unveiled at Amsterdam's Art Zoo museum.

The handbag was created through a collaboration between genomic engineering firm The Organoid Company, UK-based Lab-Grown Leather Ltd, and creative agency VML.

The material used to make the bag was ⁠developed using ancient protein fragments extracted from dinosaur remains that were inserted into an unidentified animal's ​cell to produce collagen that was turned into leather.

In a statement, VML said, “To engineer leather from an extinct species, the team began with fossilized T.rex collagen sequences. Using advanced computational biology and AI modelling, scientists predicted and reconstructed the remaining genetic information required to form a complete collagen blueprint. This fully synthesized DNA was inserted into a carrier cell line. Billions of these engineered cells were then cultivated using Lab-Grown Leather’s proprietary Advanced Tissue Engineering Platform and integrated into its Elemental-X product stream."

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The finished leather was then handed to Slovenian techwear label Enfin Levé, which designed and fabricated the handbag from the biomaterial.

The handbag has been displayed in Amsterdam museum on a rock in a cage beneath a life-sized replica of Tyrannosaurus rex (T-rex).

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