Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • Science News /
  • Rs 5 Crore For Dinosaur Bag?: Luxury Handbag Created From Millions of Years Old T-Rex Collagen

Rs 5 Crore For Dinosaur Bag?: Luxury Handbag Created From Millions of Years Old T-Rex Collagen

Millions of years after dinosaurs vanished from the face of Earth, scientists have used lab-grown collagen derived from Tyrannosaurus rex fossils to make a handbag. The bag, said to be world's first handbag made from lab-grown T-rex leather, has been unveiled at Amsterdam's Art Zoo museum.

Nidhi Sinha
Follow : Google News Icon  
Rs 5 Crore For Dinosaur Bag?: Luxury Handbag Created From Millions of Years Old T-Rex Collagen
Rs 5 Crore For Dinosaur Bag?: Luxury Handbag Created From Millions of Years Old T-Rex Collagen | Image: Freepik, Reuters

Amsterdam: Millions of years after dinosaurs vanished from the face of Earth, scientists and designers have used laboratory-grown collagen derived from Tyrannosaurus rex fossils to make a handbag. The teal-coloured handbag, said to be the world's first handbag made from lab-grown T-rex leather, has been unveiled at Amsterdam's Art Zoo museum.

The handbag was created through a collaboration between genomic engineering firm The Organoid Company, UK-based Lab-Grown Leather Ltd, and creative agency VML.

T rex bag in the museum

The material used to make the bag was ⁠developed using ancient protein fragments extracted from dinosaur remains that were inserted into an unidentified animal's ​cell to produce collagen that was turned into leather.

In a statement, VML said, “To engineer leather from an extinct species, the team began with fossilized T.rex collagen sequences. Using advanced computational biology and AI modelling, scientists predicted and reconstructed the remaining genetic information required to form a complete collagen blueprint. This fully synthesized DNA was inserted into a carrier cell line. Billions of these engineered cells were then cultivated using Lab-Grown Leather’s proprietary Advanced Tissue Engineering Platform and integrated into its Elemental-X product stream."

Advertisement

The finished leather was then handed to Slovenian techwear label Enfin Levé, which designed and fabricated the handbag from the biomaterial.

The handbag has been displayed in Amsterdam museum on a rock in a cage beneath a life-sized replica of Tyrannosaurus rex (T-rex).

Advertisement
T-rex bag in the museum

Rs 5 Crore For Dino Bag?

The bag will remain on display at Art Zoo until May 11, after which it will be auctioned to the highest bidder. It is reported that the starting price of the bag will be over $500,000 (around Rs 5 crore).

Also Read- Jesus Christ's Burial Cloth 'Shroud Of Turin' Originated In India? Mystery Deepens With New DNA Study

Published By :
Nidhi Sinha
Published On: