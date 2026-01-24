2 Suns Seen In Morning Sky Of Russia | Here's The Truth Behind The Rare Scenery

Sakhalin: Did Russia's Sakhalin region wake up to witness two suns hovering in the morning sky? A rare visual was captured by a resident of Sakhalin, who caught on video a scenery that seemed to show two suns rising in the sky. The man recording the video was heard saying, “This is a kind of joke. Two suns rise.” What is the truth behind the viral video?

There is a scientific explanation for the rare occurrence, which is called 'sundog'.

What Are Sundogs?

Image: NASA

Sundog is an atmospheric optical effect. It is a type of ice halo, which occur when light rays enter the side of an ice crystal and leave through another side inclined about 60 degrees to the first.

According to NASA, sundogs are most easily seen when the Sun is low in the sky, with the halos occurring on either side of it at about 22 degrees. The part of a sundog closest to the Sun always forms a layer of red, while greens and blues form beyond that. Sundogs are visible all over the world and at any time of year, regardless of the temperature at the surface.