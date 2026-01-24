Frozen Pasta!: Spaghetti & Fork Freeze Mid-Air As Temp Drops To -29.4°C In USA

Minneapolis: A Minnesota woman’s social media experiment has caught global attention after she shared pictures of spaghetti and fork frozen in mid-air as temperature fell to -29.4°C in Minneapolis, USA.

Weathercaster Jennifer McDermed posted the striking images on X, noting that the city’s temperature dipped to -21°F (-29.4°C) with a wind chill near -45°F (-42.8°C) early Saturday morning. “Minneapolis reached a low of -21°F and a wind chill of -45°F this morning! Ouch! Obviously I had to do the pasta experiment😝,” she wrote.

The images shared by her showed the harsh conditions in parts of the United States as a massive winter storm and Arctic blast sweep across vast regions. Meteorologists have warned of deep freeze conditions, with wind chills in Minnesota expected to remain dangerously low through the weekend, potentially reaching around -55°F in some areas.

McDermed's quirky post prompted reactions such as “Now this is crazy!” on social media. A netizen said, “Haha incredible! Can’t believe I’ve never tried this!”

