A Prayer, A Silence, A Shock of Awe! Inside the Raw, Human Moments of Artemis II’s Moon Flyby

For the four astronauts aboard Artemis II mission, the journey around the Moon was not just a technical milestone, it was an emotional reckoning.

As their spacecraft slipped behind the lunar far side, cutting off communication with Earth for 40 minutes, the vast silence of space set in. And with it came a wave of emotions that no simulation could have prepared them for.

“It was very moving to look out the window,” said Victor Glover, describing how the barren lunar terrain sparked vivid, almost surreal sensations. “I was walking around down there… climbing and off-roading on that amazing terrain.”

For Christina Koch, the first woman to fly around the Moon, the experience was fleeting yet profound.

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“I just had an overwhelming sense of being moved,” she said. “It lasted just a second or two… but suddenly, the Moon became real.”

She recalled how fresh craters shimmered brightly against the darker surface, “like pinpricks in a lampshade,” a sight that left a lasting impression.

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Commander Reid Wiseman described an unexpected celestial spectacle: a solar eclipse unfolding right outside their window.

“We could see the corona of the Sun… and even Mars lined up,” he said, calling it one of the mission’s biggest surprises.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Hansen reflected on the stark contrast between the Moon’s near and far sides, one shaped by Earth’s gravitational pull, the other more rugged and untouched.

At one of the most critical moments, when the spacecraft was both farthest from Earth and closest to the Moon, Glover admitted he paused briefly.

“I said a little prayer,” he shared, before returning to scientific observations.

The crew’s journey also broke records, travelling farther from Earth than any humans since the Apollo era, surpassing even Apollo 13.

Now on their return trajectory aboard the Orion spacecraft, the astronauts carry more than just data and images, they bring back a deeply human story of wonder, insignificance and connection.

As Wiseman put it, the experience wasn’t just about reaching the Moon. It was about glimpsing a future where humanity becomes “a two-planet species.”

And for a few fleeting moments in the silence of space, that future felt closer than ever.

Meanwhile, NASA released the first stunning images from its Artemis II mission, showing a perspective of the Moon that even past missions never fully captured.

Beamed back to Earth after a seven-hour flyby on April 6, the images showcase a dramatic sweep of the lunar far side, revealing jagged ridges, deep impact craters and ancient lava plains in extraordinary detail. Some of these regions, scientists say, have never been observed directly by human eyes.

Among the most captivating visuals is a modern-day echo of a historic moment: an Earthrise, where our planet appears as a delicate crescent emerging from behind the Moon’s horizon. The image instantly recalls the iconic 1968 photograph taken during Apollo 8, but this time, captured with cutting-edge imaging systems and from a deeper, more dynamic vantage point.

The crew also documented a rare solar eclipse from space, capturing the Sun’s corona glowing behind the darkened lunar silhouette, an alignment visible only from this unique orbital path. In another remarkable observation, astronauts recorded six meteoroid impact flashes, brief bursts of light as space debris struck the Moon’s surface in real time.