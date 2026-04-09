Crescent Earth, Blazing Corona, Lunar Shadows Alive! Check Out Artemis II’s Jaw-Dropping Space Gallery

NASA has released the first stunning images from its Artemis II mission, showing a perspective of the Moon that even past missions never fully captured.

Beamed back to Earth after a seven-hour flyby on April 6, the images showcase a dramatic sweep of the lunar far side, revealing jagged ridges, deep impact craters and ancient lava plains in extraordinary detail. Some of these regions, scientists say, have never been observed directly by human eyes.

Among the most captivating visuals is a modern-day echo of a historic moment: an Earthrise, where our planet appears as a delicate crescent emerging from behind the Moon’s horizon. The image instantly recalls the iconic 1968 photograph taken during Apollo 8, but this time, captured with cutting-edge imaging systems and from a deeper, more dynamic vantage point.

The new Earthrise image from Artemis II is reminiscent of the iconic Earthrise image captured by Apollo 8 astronaut Bill Anders in 1968 during the first ever crewed spacecraft to orbit the Moon. | Image: NASA

NASA named this image ‘Peeking At Earth’. | Image: NASA

The crew also documented a rare solar eclipse from space, capturing the Sun’s corona glowing behind the darkened lunar silhouette, an alignment visible only from this unique orbital path. In another remarkable observation, astronauts recorded six meteoroid impact flashes, brief bursts of light as space debris struck the Moon’s surface in real time.

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In Eclipse. | Image: NASA

Eclipse view from Orion. | Image: NASA

Even more intriguing are the subtle colour variations the astronauts reported, hints of brown, green and orange across the otherwise grey terrain. These hues, now being analysed, could unlock new clues about the Moon’s chemical composition and geological history.

Lunar closeup. | Image: NASA

New Moon view. | Image: NASA

High-resolution images of massive formations like the Orientale impact basin, spanning nearly 950 km, are expected to deepen scientific understanding of how the Moon evolved over billions of years.

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Orientale basin. | Image: NASA

Vavilov Crater. | Image: NASA

Earthset. | Image: NASA

Backlit Earth. | Image: NASA

Setting Earth. | Image: NASA

Edge of lunar day. | Image: NASA

“Our astronauts brought back images so exquisite and brimming with science, they will inspire generations,” said NASA’s science leadership, as teams begin poring over the data.