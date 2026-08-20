A View From Above: NASA Astronaut Captures Sprawling Maha Kumbh Mela From Space, Goes Viral

Orbiting approximately 400 kilometres above Earth, NASA astronaut Don Pettit aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has captured an astounding perspective of human culture and faith.

Taking to social media, Pettit shared a striking photograph of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, glowing intensely against the dark backdrop of Earth at night during the iconic Maha Kumbh Mela pilgrimage.

Referring to the capture as his "best shot" of the event, the veteran astronaut highlighted the unprecedented scale of the sacred gathering, noting that millions of people are united within the single frame.

The photographs showcase the vast makeshift tent city erected at Triveni Sangam, the revered confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers.

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From orbit, the millions of floodlights, streetlamps, and cultural installations transforming the riverbanks into a brilliant, glowing metropolis resemble a luminous galaxy on Earth's surface.

"The largest human gathering in the world is well lit," Pettit wrote alongside the image, marvelling at the incredible radiance visible from low Earth orbit.

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Pettit, a 69-year-old chemical engineer and NASA’s oldest active astronaut, is renowned globally for his masterclass orbital photography and innovative spirit.

Having spent over 500 cumulative days in space, Pettit often uses specialised long-exposure night techniques to record human activity from above.

His image of the Maha Kumbh Mela offers a rare, awe-inspiring glimpse into how deeply rooted earthly traditions can visually transcend planetary boundaries.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held once every 12 years in Prayagraj, draws tens of millions of pilgrims, saints, and tourists from across the globe.

Devotees gather along the holy waters to take a ceremonial dip, believed to cleanse sins and bestow spiritual liberation.

Managing such an unprecedented concentration of humanity requires sprawling infrastructure, medical services, and massive lighting grids, all of which contribute to the spectacular nighttime glow recorded by the space station's sensors.

As Pettit's post went viral across social platforms, space enthusiasts and spiritual seekers alike praised the extraordinary vantage point.