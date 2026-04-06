Alien Buzz or Space Trash? Mystery Object Lights Up Indonesia Sky, Fuels UFO Theories
A video, now viral on the social media, shows a bright object slowly falling from the sky over Indonesia, triggering claims that it was ‘too slow to be a meteor’ and possibly something attempting to land on Earth.
- Science News
- 2 min read
A viral video showing a mysterious glowing object slowly falling from the sky over Indonesia has sparked global UFO speculation, but early analysis suggests a far more terrestrial explanation.
The footage, widely circulated on social media platforms, including X, shows a bright object descending at an unusually slow speed, triggering claims that it was “too slow to be a meteor” and possibly something attempting to land on Earth.
What triggered the panic?
In Lampung province of Indonesia, a glowing object with flame trail, descending rather than streaking, was recorded, triggering questions if it was a UFO. The video raised questions as meteorites typically enter Earth’s atmosphere at speeds of 11–72 km per second. They appear as fast streaks, not slow-moving descending objects. However, the Indonesia object appeared slower than typical meteor entries, fragmenting mid-air, and it burned with a sustained glow.
What experts say
According to astronomers cited in Indonesian media, the object was likely space debris, not a meteor or UFO. They said its likely origin is Chinese Long March CZ-3B rocket debris and its behaviour matched that of a re-entry burn pattern.
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UFO vs reality
While social media posts claimed that “something tried to land on Earth”, scientific understanding suggests otherwise. Most UFO sightings are eventually identified as space debris, satellites, rocket stages. Only a small fraction remain unexplained.
Not the first time
Such incidents are not rare. Hundreds of space objects re-enter Earth’s atmosphere every year. Many are visible over regions like Southeast Asia due to orbital paths. Bright fireball-like visuals often trigger false UFO alarms.
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A slow-falling, glowing object over Indonesia may have looked extraterrestrial, but early evidence points to a far more familiar culprit, the burning space debris, not a UFO.