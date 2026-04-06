Artemis II LIVE: Thrusters Fired, Orion Fine-Tunes Astronauts' Path To The Moon; Artemis 2 Crew Now Just Hours Away From Historic Lunar Flyby

Artemis II LIVE: Artemis 2 Astronauts Just Hours Away From Historic Moon Flyby | Image: Republic/NASA

More than half a century after the last Apollo astronauts left lunar orbit, NASA’s Artemis II mission is rewriting history in real time. Launched on April 1, the Orion spacecraft carrying four astronauts is now racing toward a critical milestone, a close flyby of the Moon that will take humans farther from Earth than ever before.

As the world watches, this 10-day mission is not just a symbolic return to deep space, but a high-stakes test of systems that will power humanity’s next giant leap: a sustained presence on the Moon and, eventually, missions to Mars. With every passing hour, Artemis II is delivering stunning visuals, critical scientific data and moments that echo and surpass the Apollo era.

Artemis II is in deep space and over two-thirds of the way to the Moon, with the Orion spacecraft more than 200,000 miles from Earth.

The crew is hours away from a historic lunar flyby, scheduled for April 6, marking the first human close pass of the Moon since 1972.

During the flyby, the astronauts are expected to become the farthest humans ever from Earth, surpassing the Apollo 13 record.

This is a full systems test of Orion in deep space, including life support, navigation and crew operations, crucial for future lunar landings under Artemis III and beyond.