April Pink Moon 2025: A Rare Micromoon Named After Wild Flower to Grace the Skies

Science News: Good news for all the astronomy enthusiasts, as April 12 is going to be the day when they can view a rare celestial body scientists term the ‘Pink Moon’. According to scientists, this Pink Moon is rare and special and will illuminate the sky at night.
April 12, 2025, as the first full moon of spring, known as the Pink Moon, will illuminate the night sky. This year, the Pink Moon is extra special—it will appear as a rare "micromoon," the smallest full moon of 2025. A micromoon occurs when the moon is at its farthest point from Earth, known as apogee, making it appear slightly smaller and dimmer than usual.
Despite its name, the Pink Moon won't actually have a rosy hue; the term originates from the blooming of moss pink, a wildflower native to North America, during early spring. This celestial event is a must-see for science and astronomy enthusiasts.
The Pink Moon will reach its peak illumination at 8:22 PM EDT on April 12, 2025, which corresponds to 5:52 AM IST on April 13 in India. Here are some tips for the best viewing experience:
For those in India, the Pink Moon coincides with Chaitra Purnima, adding a layer of cultural significance to this astronomical event. Other than that the Pink Micromoon promises a breathtaking spectacle speacial enough to give the science enthusiasts a thrill.
