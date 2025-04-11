April Pink Moon 2025: A Rare Micromoon Named After Wild Flower to Grace the Skies

Science News: Good news for all the astronomy enthusiasts, as April 12 is going to be the day when they can view a rare celestial body scientists term the ‘Pink Moon’. According to scientists, this Pink Moon is rare and special and will illuminate the sky at night.

April Pink Moon Visible from Earth?

April 12, 2025, as the first full moon of spring, known as the Pink Moon, will illuminate the night sky. This year, the Pink Moon is extra special—it will appear as a rare "micromoon," the smallest full moon of 2025. A micromoon occurs when the moon is at its farthest point from Earth, known as apogee, making it appear slightly smaller and dimmer than usual.

Despite its name, the Pink Moon won't actually have a rosy hue; the term originates from the blooming of moss pink, a wildflower native to North America, during early spring. This celestial event is a must-see for science and astronomy enthusiasts.

April Pink Moon 2025

How to Watch the Pink Micromoon in India

The Pink Moon will reach its peak illumination at 8:22 PM EDT on April 12, 2025, which corresponds to 5:52 AM IST on April 13 in India. Here are some tips for the best viewing experience:

Timing: The moon generally rises around sunset, so twilight is an ideal time to start observing.

Location: Find a spot with a clear view of the eastern horizon, away from city lights and pollution.

Companion Stars: Look for Spica, the brightest star in the Virgo constellation, which will be visible near the moon.

Photography: Use a tripod and a camera with manual settings to capture the moon's serene beauty.

April Pink Moon 2025