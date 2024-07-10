sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 12:07 IST, July 10th 2024

Ariane 6 Rocket Blasts Off After Years of Delay, Paves Way for European ‘Sovereignty' in Space

The European space program took a major blow when the European rocket Ariane 6 successfully blasted off for the first time after 4 years on Tuesday

Reported by: Bhanu Pratap
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
The European space program took a major blow when the European rocket Ariane 6 successfully blasted off
The European space program took a major blow with the successful launch of the European rocket Ariane 6 | Image: ESA
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:07 IST, July 10th 2024