Artemis II LIVE: Astronauts 'Halway Home', Begin Stowing Their Gear for Return

Artemis II LIVE | Image: Republic/NASA

On April 1, 2026, NASA launched Artemis II, the first crewed mission to the Moon in over 50 years. This historic 10-day flight, featuring Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen, represents a critical test of the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft.

On April 6, the crew made history by reaching 248,655 miles from Earth, surpassing the human distance record set by Apollo 13 in 1970.

At their peak, they reached approximately 252,760 miles.Beyond breaking records, the mission validated Orion's life-support and navigation systems in deep space.

The crew performed a lunar flyby, capturing unprecedented high-resolution views of the Moon’s far side. Now homeward bound, the astronauts have begun stowing gear and securing the cabin for re-entry.

The mission is scheduled to conclude on Friday, April 10, with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego at approximately 8:07 p.m. EDT. This success clears the way for Artemis III, which aims to return humans to the lunar surface. Follow the LIVE for latest updates