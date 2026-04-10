Artemis II LIVE: Astronauts 'Halway Home', Begin Stowing Their Gear for Return
NASA on April 1 successfully launched Artemis II, marking the first crewed mission to the Moon since 1972. The 10-day expedition sent four astronauts into lunar orbit aboard the Orion spacecraft, with the mission set to conclude with a splashdown on Friday, April 10. Follow the live updates to get full coverage
- Science News
- 2 min read
On April 1, 2026, NASA launched Artemis II, the first crewed mission to the Moon in over 50 years. This historic 10-day flight, featuring Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen, represents a critical test of the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft.
On April 6, the crew made history by reaching 248,655 miles from Earth, surpassing the human distance record set by Apollo 13 in 1970.
At their peak, they reached approximately 252,760 miles.Beyond breaking records, the mission validated Orion's life-support and navigation systems in deep space.
The crew performed a lunar flyby, capturing unprecedented high-resolution views of the Moon’s far side. Now homeward bound, the astronauts have begun stowing gear and securing the cabin for re-entry.
The mission is scheduled to conclude on Friday, April 10, with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego at approximately 8:07 p.m. EDT. This success clears the way for Artemis III, which aims to return humans to the lunar surface. Follow the LIVE for latest updates
What Happens After Splashdown?
Artemis II LIVE: Once the spacecraft lands in the Pacific, recovery teams will retrieve the crew and capsule, bringing the landmark Artemis II mission to a close.
How To Track the Spacecraft Live?
Artemis II LIVE: NASA is providing real-time tracking of Orion through its Artemis tracking platform, accessible via its official website and mobile app, allowing people worldwide to follow the spacecraft’s final leg home.
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Mission Makes History
Artemis II LIVE: The mission has already made history. Travelling aboard the Orion spacecraft, the astronauts reached a distance greater than any human spaceflight before, surpassing the record set by Apollo 13.
When Will Astronauts Return to Earth?
Artemis II LIVE: The four-member crew is expected to splash down in the Pacific Ocean at around 8:07 pm ET on Friday, 10 April — which translates to approximately 5:37 am IST on Saturday, 11 April.
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Astronauts Begin Stowing Their Gear for Return
Artemis II LIVE: The Artemis 2 astronauts have hit the midway point in their journey back to Earth from the moon, according to NASA.