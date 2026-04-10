Do Astronauts Flush Into Space? The Weird Truth About Orion’s Toilet Will Surprise You

It’s the question everyone secretly wants to ask during a high-stakes lunar mission: when astronauts use the toilet in space… where does it all go?

As NASA’s Artemis II mission pushes deeper into space, curiosity around life aboard the Orion spacecraft isn’t just about moon views and cutting-edge tech, it’s also about the basics. Like, well… the bathroom.

So, is waste dumped into space? Partially yes. But not everything.

The Orion spacecraft’s Universal Waste Management System (UWMS) handles waste in two very different ways:

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Liquid waste (urine & wastewater). This is the part that does go into space, stored and treated onboard, then vented out into space at intervals. It instantly freezes into tiny ice crystals in the vacuum.

So yes, astronauts quite literally create fleeting trails of frozen waste drifting away from the spacecraft.

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Solid waste. This stays firmly onboard. Collected in sealed containers, stored safely for the duration of the mission and brought back to Earth for disposal.

No, astronauts are not flinging solid waste into orbit.

Why not just dump everything? It might sound easier, but it’s a hard no.

Planetary protection rules: Space agencies avoid releasing biological waste that could contaminate other environments.

Engineering challenges: Safely ejecting solids in microgravity is far more complex than venting liquids.

So, while liquids can be released after processing, solids are contained and controlled.

Bizarre beauty of space plumbing

Those tiny frozen droplets vented from spacecraft can sometimes sparkle in sunlight, creating what astronauts have described as a kind of “artificial comet tail”. Not exactly glamorous, but undeniably cosmic.

Most human question in space travel