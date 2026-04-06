Artemis II Lunar Flyby: How to Watch NASA's Human Mission Reach Farthest Distance from Earth

NASA's Orion spacecraft will travel to the farthest distance ever from Earth during the flyby. | Image: Republic

For more than five decades, human spaceflight has stayed surprisingly close to home. Astronauts have orbited Earth, lived aboard space stations, and pushed technology forward, but no one has ventured back into deep space since the Apollo era ended in 1972.

That boundary is now being broken.

NASA’s Artemis II mission has already crossed the invisible line that separates routine spaceflight from true deep-space travel. The Orion spacecraft, carrying four astronauts, is now moving along a trajectory that will take it beyond the Moon’s far side and farther from Earth than any human has ever been. At its peak, the mission is expected to reach over 400,000 kilometres from Earth, surpassing the record set during Apollo 13.

The moment everyone is watching is the lunar flyby. This is where Orion loops around the Moon, disappears briefly behind it, and uses its gravity to begin the journey back. It is not a landing, but it is the most demanding phase of the mission, both technically and operationally.

What makes this different from past missions is intent. Apollo pushed boundaries because it had to. Artemis II is doing it deliberately. The spacecraft is being tested far from Earth, where communication delays, isolation, and system reliability are no longer theoretical concerns but real operational challenges.

The astronauts will spend a portion of this flyby completely cut off from Earth as the Moon blocks all communication. When Orion re-emerges, it will not just reconnect with mission control, it will confirm whether NASA’s next-generation spacecraft can operate independently in deep space.

This is why Artemis II matters. It is not about revisiting the Moon for nostalgia. It is about proving that humans can go farther, stay longer, and return safely, laying the groundwork for future lunar missions and, eventually, journeys to Mars.