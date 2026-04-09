Artemis II Splashdown Countdown Begins! Check What 4 Astronauts Are Doing Right Now

As NASA’s historic Artemis II mission enters its final stretch, Flight Day 8 aboard the Orion spacecraft ‘Integrity’ is all about precision, endurance and preparing for a safe return to Earth.

The four-member crew, astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen of the Canadian Space Agency, began their day with the iconic track “Under Pressure” by Queen and David Bowie, setting the tone for a day packed with critical tests.

Testing Human Limits In Space

At over 200,000 miles from Earth, the crew continues to prioritise health in microgravity. Their daily flywheel exercise regimen simulates rowing and weightlifting, helping maintain muscle strength and cardiovascular fitness, key for enduring the stresses of re-entry.

A major focus of the day is testing the orthostatic intolerance garment, a crucial piece of gear designed to prevent dizziness or fainting when astronauts return to Earth’s gravity. After days in weightlessness, the body can struggle to regulate blood flow; this compression garment helps stabilise circulation, ensuring astronauts can stand and function upon landing.

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Taking The Controls Of Orion

In a pivotal demonstration, the crew will manually pilot Orion later in the day, an essential capability for future deep-space missions. Using the spacecraft’s field-of-view window, astronauts will align a target and manoeuvre Orion into a “tail-to-Sun” orientation. This position is vital for maintaining thermal balance and optimising solar power generation.

The exercise builds on earlier piloting tests conducted during the mission and provides valuable data on Orion’s handling and navigation systems.

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Eyes On Splashdown

With splashdown now in sight, preparations are intensifying. The crew will soon begin securing equipment and reinstalling their seats to brace for re-entry. NASA has scheduled splashdown for April 10 off the coast of San Diego, marking the end of a landmark journey around the Moon.

The Artemis II mission, the first crewed lunar flyby in over 50 years, has not only demonstrated the capabilities of Orion but also laid the groundwork for humanity’s return to the lunar surface and beyond.

Before heading home, the crew is also set to interact with media, offering a rare live glimpse into life aboard Orion after their historic lunar flyby.