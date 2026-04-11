Artemis II Splashdown: Who Pre-Recorded A Special Message For Artemis II Crew Before His Death

As humanity once again pushed beyond familiar boundaries, drifting deeper into space than any crew in decades, a voice from the past quietly found its way into the present. It wasn’t from mission control. It wasn’t live. And yet, it carried the weight of history, memory, and legacy.

It was a voice that had once seen the Moon up close, long before this new generation ever would.

A Voice From “The Old Neighbourhood”

Before the Artemis II crew crossed a historic threshold in space, NASA played a pre-recorded message from James "Jim" Lovell, a man whose life was forever tied to the Moon.

“Hello, Artemis II, this is Apollo astronaut Jim Lovell. Welcome to my old neighborhood,” Lovell said.

Advertisement

“When Frank Borman, Bill Anders and I orbited the moon on Apollo 8, we got humanity’s first up-close look at the moon and a view of the home planet that inspired and united people around the world. I’m proud to pass that torch on to you − as you swing around the moon and lay the groundwork for missions to Mars − for the benefit of all. It’s a historic day, and I know how busy you’ll be. But don’t forget to enjoy the view. So, Reid, Victor, Christina and Jeremy, and all the great teams supporting you − good luck and Godspeed from all of us here on the good Earth.”

Lovell had recorded this message before his death on August 7, 2025, at the age of 97, leaving behind not just words, but a bridge between two eras of space exploration.

Advertisement

Who is James Lovell? The Man Behind the Message

Lovell was born in Cleveland and grew up in Milwaukee. His interest in space exploration started in high school. He conducted four missions, including two to the Moon, as a NASA astronaut and former US Navy pilot.

Alongside Frank Borman and William Anders, he first gained international recognition during Apollo 8. Together, they became the first people to orbit the Moon, capturing the famous Earthrise and showing humanity the Moon's far side.

But it was Apollo 13 that etched Lovell’s name into history in a very different way. The spacecraft was severely damaged when an oxygen tank exploded two days into the voyage. A fierce struggle for survival ensued.

“OK, Houston, we’ve had a problem here,” said John L. Swigert Jr., in one of the most famous transmissions ever recorded.

With Fred W. Haise Jr. and Swigert, Lovell led an attempt to return safely to Earth, using the lunar module as a lifeboat. Despite the mission's failure to reach the Moon, three men were successfully returned home. At 248,655 miles, Apollo 13 also set a record for the furthest human trip from Earth at that time.

Lovell would later reflect on it with quiet pride:

"I'm very proud of 13 even though I didn't land on the moon," he said in a 2020 interview. “That was a disappointment for me, but then a lot of people landed on the moon. And if 13 was a very successful flight, I wouldn't be sitting here talking to you today.”

From Apollo to Artemis II: Passing the Torch

Artemis II broke the exact distance record more than fifty years later. On April 6, astronauts Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch, Victor Glover, and Jeremy Hansen flew over the Moon in a mission similar to Apollo 8.

Lovell's voice welcomed them to a location he had once considered familiar as their spacecraft ventured into outer space. There was a lyrical quality to it: the guy who had established the standard was now witnessing it being exceeded, his words reverberating through the very space he had once designated.

About Artemis II

Artemis II marks the first human spaceflight under NASA’s Artemis mission since the Apollo 17 era. But this isn’t just a return, it’s a reset. Now, unlike Apollo, the objective is not to come and go. It will remain. In order to prepare for upcoming Mars missions, NASA intends to create a permanent human presence close to the Moon's south pole.