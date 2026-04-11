NASA's Artemis II: Video Captures Orion As 'Riding Fireball' As It Enters Earth's Surface

New Delhi: NASA’s Artemis II mission delivered a dramatic and historic finale as new visuals captured the Orion spacecraft blazing through Earth’s atmosphere, with astronauts describing the intense descent as "riding a fireball".

The footage, shared by NASA on social media, shows the Orion capsule engulfed in a bright plasma glow during re-entry - a phase widely considered the most dangerous part of the mission. Travelling at speeds of nearly 25,000 mph (over 40,000 km/h), the spacecraft generated extreme heat as it slammed into Earth’s atmosphere, creating the fiery spectacle seen in the video.

The last time NASA and the Defense Department teamed up for a lunar crew’s reentry was Apollo 17 in 1972. Artemis II was projected to come screaming back at 36,170 feet (11,025 meters) per second - or 24,661 mph (39,668 kph) - just shy of the record before slowing to a 19 mph (30 kph) splashdown.

“A perfect bull’s-eye splashdown,” reported Mission Control’s Rob Navias.

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NASA astronaut Victor Glover, part of the four-member crew, had earlier described the experience vividly, saying re-entry feels like “riding a fireball through the atmosphere,” highlighting both the intensity and precision required for a safe return.

A High-Stakes ‘13 Minutes’

The re-entry phase - often referred to as the most critical “13 minutes” of the mission - saw Orion endure temperatures of around 5,000°F (2,700°C) as friction with atmospheric particles created a superheated plasma layer around the capsule.

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During this period, communication with mission control was temporarily lost due to ionized gases surrounding the spacecraft, a standard but tense phase known as a communications blackout.

Splashdown Marks Historic Return

Following the fiery descent, Orion safely deployed parachutes and splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego, marking the successful conclusion of a 10-day mission around the Moon.

The mission carried four astronauts - Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen - making it the first crewed journey beyond low Earth orbit since Apollo 17 in 1972.

Artemis II also set multiple milestones, including sending humans farther from Earth than ever before and marking the first lunar mission featuring a woman, a person of colour, and a non-American astronaut.

Why Re-entry Was Crucial

Beyond the visual spectacle, this re-entry was a critical test for NASA. After concerns over heat shield performance during the uncrewed Artemis I mission, engineers modified the trajectory to ensure safer thermal conditions for the spacecraft.

The success of this phase is vital for future missions under the Artemis programme, including planned human landings on the Moon later this decade.