Artemis II: Will NASA’s First Crewed Lunar Mission Land on the Moon?

NASA has entered a decisive phase in its return-to-the-Moon programme with Artemis II, the first crewed lunar mission in more than 50 years. As preparations intensify at Kennedy Space Center, a key question remains at the centre of public curiosity. Will the astronauts land on the Moon? The short answer is no. Artemis II is a lunar flyby mission, designed to test systems and crews before future landings.

Mission overview

This mission builds on the success of the uncrewed Artemis I flight in 2022. Four astronauts will travel around the Moon and return to Earth without touching down on the lunar surface. The mission is scheduled for launch no earlier than February 8, 2026, and will last nearly 10 days.

The astronauts will fly aboard the Orion spacecraft, launched atop the Space Launch System rocket, and splash down in the Pacific Ocean at the end of the mission.

Artemis II will be NASA’s first mission with astronauts aboard the Space Launch System and Orion, demonstrating critical capabilities needed for deep space exploration.

‘Wet dress’ rehearsal explained

Image: NASA/Josh Valcarcel

NASA has begun a full-scale wet dress rehearsal, one of the most complex and revealing preflight tests conducted before launch. During this exercise, engineers simulate nearly every step of launch day, excluding engine ignition and liftoff.

The test involves fuelling the 322-foot-tall Space Launch System rocket with more than 700,000 gallons of super-cold liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen. These cryogenic propellants are highly volatile and require extreme precision. The countdown is intentionally stopped about 30 seconds before engine ignition to assess systems under near-launch conditions.

At 8:13 p.m. Eastern Time, teams initiated a 48-hour countdown at Kennedy Space Center, with the rehearsal running through early February 3. The goal is to stress-test both the hardware and the teams operating it.

Meet the Artemis II crew

Crew of Artemis II

The Artemis II crew has entered the final stage of preparation and is currently in pre-flight quarantine.

The mission will be commanded by Reid Wiseman, a former naval aviator and Chief of the Astronaut Office. Victor Glover will serve as pilot. He previously flew as a pilot on SpaceX Crew-1. Christina Koch is a mission specialist and holds the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman. Another mission specialist is Jeremy Hansen, an astronaut from the Canadian Space Agency.

Once the rocket is cleared for flight, the crew will travel from Houston to Kennedy Space Center for final launch preparations.