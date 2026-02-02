Beyond Earth's Orbit: Meet The Trailblazers Of Artemis II- NASA’s First Crewed Moon Mission Since Apollo

New Delhi: For the first time in more than half a century, NASA is making final preparations to send astronauts back to the Moon with its Artemis II mission, a historic crewed flight scheduled for early February 2026.

The upcoming mission marks a major milestone in NASA’s Artemis program, which aims not only to return humans to lunar orbit but also to pave the way for future landings and a sustained human presence on and around the Moon.

NASA/James Blair

Engineers have spent the last few days keeping a close watch on the cold winds and rare arctic temperatures sweeping through Florida. After evaluating the equipment's limits against the harsh forecast, managers decided to shift the schedule. While the crews and the launch pad are fully prepared for the wet dress rehearsal, adjusting the timeline ensures a more successful test by avoiding the weekend's severe weather, which would have breached safety protocols for launch conditions.

The Crew

As of early February 2026, the historic Artemis II crew has entered the final, high-stakes phase of preparation for their upcoming journey around the Moon. By as soon as the first few days of February, four astronauts will become the first visitors to the vicinity of Earth’s natural satellite since the Cold War years.

Meet the astronauts who will venture around the Moon on Artemis II, the first crewed flight aboard NASA’s human deep space capabilities, paving the way for future lunar surface missions.

NASA/Josh Valcarcel

The crew consists of Commander Reid Wiseman, a former Naval aviator and Chief of the Astronaut Office; Pilot Victor Glover, also a former Naval aviator who previously served as a pilot on the SpaceX Crew-1 mission; Mission Specialist Christina Koch, who currently holds the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman; and Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen, a Canadian Space Agency astronaut.

Currently, they are in pre-flight quarantine, maintaining peak physical condition while ground teams at Kennedy Space Center conduct the critical "Wet Dress Rehearsal."

The quartet for the Artemis II mission was handpicked from a combined pool of 45 active astronauts from NASA and the CSA. This pivotal selection was made by a leadership trio consisting of Joe Acaba (Chief of the Astronaut Office), Norm Knight (Head of Flight Operations), and Vanessa Wyche (Director of the Johnson Space Center).

The crew includes three experienced astronauts who have flown in space before and one for which Artemis II will be his first launch.

Gregory Weisman

Leading the Artemis II mission is 51-year-old Gregory Wiseman, a Baltimore native and highly decorated U.S. Navy Captain. After earning degrees in systems and computer engineering, Wiseman served as a naval aviator and combat pilot before joining NASA’s 20th astronaut class in 2009. His extensive experience includes a six-month stint on the International Space Station in 2014, where he completed two spacewalks, and a leadership role as Chief of the Astronaut Office from 2020 to 2022. A married father of two, Wiseman has spent decades preparing for this lunar journey through intensive flight testing, underwater survival training, and orbital operations.



Wikipedia

Victor Glover

Serving as the pilot for Artemis II is 49-year-old Victor Glover, a U.S. Navy Captain who followed in the footsteps of his engineer father and pilot grandfather. A graduate of California Polytechnic State University, Glover is a highly accomplished aviator with over 3,000 flight hours and 24 combat missions. Before joining NASA in 2013, he bolstered his credentials with three master’s degrees in engineering and military art, and even served as a naval representative in the U.S. Congress. He is best known for piloting the first operational SpaceX Crew Dragon mission in 2020, during which he spent six months on the ISS and conducted four spacewalks. Now a married father of four daughters, Glover is set to become the first person of color to venture beyond low Earth orbit.



Wikipedia

Christina Koch

Rounding out the crew as the mission's only civilian and woman is Christina Koch, a 47-year-old Michigan native who realized her lifelong dream of spaceflight through a distinguished career in electrical engineering and physics. Before joining NASA in 2013, she spent years working in extreme environments, including a year-long "winter-over" in Antarctica where she served as a scientist and rescue team member, as well as developing crucial instruments for the Juno mission to Jupiter. Koch is already a record-breaker, holding the title for the longest single spaceflight by a woman (328 days) and participating in the historic first all-female spacewalk. An avid surfer and rock climber, she will now make history again as the first woman to venture into deep space. In 2020, she received an honorary doctorate from her alma mater. Koch is married and lives with her husband in Texas.



Wikipedia

Jeremy Hansen

50-year-old Jeremy Hansen, a London, Ontario native and Colonel in the Royal Canadian Air Force, was selected for Canada’s astronaut corps in 2009. While Artemis II marks his first voyage into space, Hansen is no stranger to extreme environments; he previously served as an "aquanaut" in the Aquarius undersea laboratory in 2014 and trained as a "cavenaut" with the European Space Agency a year prior. His inclusion in the mission is a result of the "Canada-U.S. Gateway Treaty." This landmark agreement tasks the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) with the development and operation of the external robotics for the future lunar Gateway station. In exchange for this technological contribution, Canada has secured flight opportunities for its astronauts, ensuring a Canadian presence on both Artemis II and future missions to the Gateway platform. Notably, this foursome will be the first crew to carry NASA’s Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft in a journey around the Moon, offering the first full systems test of the spacecraft’s capabilities in a full-scale space mission.



Wikipedia

Two-day practice countdown

Ahead of the launch, NASA on Saturday began a two-day practice countdown , leading up to the fueling of its new moon rocket, a crucial test that will determine when four astronauts blast off on a lunar flyby.

Already in quarantine to avoid germs, Commander Reid Wiseman and his crew will be the first people to launch to the moon since 1972. They will monitor the dress rehearsal from their Houston base before flying to Kennedy Space Center once the rocket is cleared for flight.

Launch Rehearsal

NASA has begun a full-scale dress rehearsal for its first crewed lunar mission in more than half a century, running a meticulous simulation designed to test whether its next giant leap toward the Moon can withstand the unforgiving precision of launch day.

Image: NASA/Frank Michaux

The rehearsal, scheduled to run through early February 3, is meant to stress-test both machines and humans behind NASA’s ambitious return to deep space exploration.

More about the mission

The 322-foot (98-meter) Space Launch System rocket, the Artemis II, moved out to the pad two weeks ago. If Monday's fueling test goes well, NASA could try to launch within a week. Teams will fill the rocket's tank with more than 700,000 gallons of super-cold fuel, stopping a half-minute short of when the engines would light.

A bitter cold spell delayed the fueling demo, and the launch, by two days. Feb. 8 is now the earliest the rocket could blast off.