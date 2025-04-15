As Blue Origin Launches All-Women Star-Studded Crew Into Space, Here's Everything You Need To Know!

In a historic moment for space travel, pop star Katy Perry, along with Lauren Sánchez, fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, soared to the edge of space aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket on an 11-minute suborbital journey. The all-women crew, launched at around 9:30 a.m. New York Times from West Texas, marked the first fully female spaceflight in over 60 years.

The flight, dubbed NS-31, carried six women, each accomplished in her own field. Alongside Perry and Sánchez were CBS journalist Gayle King, film producer Kerianne Flynn, former NASA aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, and Amanda Nguyen, a bioastronautics scientist and a Nobel Peace Prize nominee known for her advocacy for sexual assault survivors.

‘You guys, look at the moon! Oh my god!’

The six women boarded Blue Origin’s fully automated crew capsule, which featured the largest windows ever flown into space. The capsule was environmentally controlled to ensure passenger comfort during the trip. After the rocket lifted off, the capsule soared beyond the Kármán line, 100 kilometers above sea level, which is the internationally recognized boundary of space.

Inside the capsule, excitement quickly filled the air as the women floated in microgravity and gazed out at Earth. One of them could be heard saying, “You guys, look at the moon! Oh my god!”

Who Were the Women on Board?

Katy Perry: Pop star and global music icon

Lauren Sánchez: Journalist, philanthropist, and fiancée of Jeff Bezos

Gayle King: Veteran CBS journalist and television anchor

Kerianne Flynn: Emmy-nominated producer and entrepreneur

Aisha Bowe: Former NASA aerospace engineer and founder of STEMBoard

Amanda Nguyen: Space policy expert, sexual violence survivor advocate, and Nobel Peace Prize nominee

Katy Perry Sings in Space, Kisses Earth After Landing

During the short but powerful experience, the Pop star sang ‘What a Wonderful World’ as the crew hovered in zero gravity. Gayle King, who shared this anecdote after the flight, said her flight instructor was amazed at her progress, noting, “She was the best success story. She had never seen someone go to space who was afraid of flying.”

How Much Does It Cost to Fly on Blue Origin’s Space Rocket?

The all-female space mission has reignited curiosity around the price of a seat aboard Blue Origin's space rocket.

While the company hasn’t officially disclosed the ticket prices, reports suggest that passengers paid a six-figure amount for the journey.

Katy Perry, the most high-profile name on the flight, is believed to have spent between £157,000 and £235,000 for her seat.

However, ticket prices for Blue Origin are not fixed and can vary significantly depending on the individual.

According to industry sources, the cost is influenced by several factors including the passenger’s public profile, personal brand, and alignment with the mission’s goals.

Roman Chiporukha, co-founder of SpaceVIP, told The Observer, “It’s not about money; it’s about who you are, your social capital, and whether you align with their launch purposes. It’s kind of a package deal.”

Blue Origin’s Milestone 11th Human Spaceflight

This was the 11th human mission for Blue Origin, which was founded by Jeff Bezos in 2000. The New Shepard rocket, which carried the NS-31 mission, rose vertically, then detached its capsule mid-flight, allowing the crew to enjoy the weightlessness of space. The capsule then descended safely back to Earth, slowed by three parachutes and a retro rocket system.

The company has not disclosed the cost of the seat on this flight, although similar previous Blue Origin missions have involved tickets priced in the millions of dollars.

High-Profile Spectators Watched History Unfold

The historic liftoff drew several high-profile spectators, including Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Oprah Winfrey, who gathered at the launch site in West Texas to witness the milestone moment.

Lauren Sánchez, who first announced her intention to fly with an all-women crew in 2023, fulfilled her dream on this mission—bringing attention to the importance of female representation in space exploration.

