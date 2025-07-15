Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Parents Reveal What Happened When He Called From Space, 'I Was Not Picking Up Because...'

His parents called him a "bright student" and shared that they always knew he would achieve big in his life. “He has always been a bright student,” says the mother of an Indian space star. His father added that he is a 'self-made man' and since kid, he has been focused on studies. When asked if he contacted them from space, to this, his father agreed and shared that when they received the call from space, they thought it was a fraudulent number. They were sceptical and asked several questions, but he assured them that it was he calling from space. They further mentioned that Shubhanshu offered them a glimpse of Earth from space and the sun rise. "I was not picking up the phone. When he called me, I asked him where he was calling from. I thought he would not be able to talk to the space. So I checked the number and asked him where he was calling from. He assured me, and then I realised that it was a call from my son," his father said.