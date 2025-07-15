Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Parents Reveal What Happened When He Called From Space, 'I Was Not Picking Up Because...'

Updated 15 July 2025 at 12:31 IST
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is all set to return to Earth today at 3:01 PM IST after an 18-day mission. He is accompanied by 3 other astronauts on the Axiom-4 Mission. The Indian astronaut has successfully completed seven groundbreaking experiments at the International Space Station (ISS). Republic World spoke to his family, who are waiting with their bated breath to welcome him after achieving the milestone.
His parents called him a "bright student" and shared that they always knew he would achieve big in his life. “He has always been a bright student,” says the mother of an Indian space star. His father added that he is a 'self-made man' and since kid, he has been focused on studies. When asked if he contacted them from space, to this, his father agreed and shared that when they received the call from space, they thought it was a fraudulent number. They were sceptical and asked several questions, but he assured them that it was he calling from space. They further mentioned that Shubhanshu offered them a glimpse of Earth from space and the sun rise. "I was not picking up the phone. When he called me, I asked him where he was calling from. I thought he would not be able to talk to the space. So I checked the number and asked him where he was calling from. He assured me, and then I realised that it was a call from my son," his father said.
When Republic World asked how they are planning to welcome their son in Lucknow, his mother expressed that they are eagerly waiting for his return to Earth. She shared that they will welcome him home with great pomp and a massive celebration.
The Axiom-4 mission, in collaboration with ISRO, saw Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla undertake a series of critical studies, including research on muscle atrophy, crop seed growth in space, and the resilience of micro-organisms in microgravity. These experiments are expected to advance the understanding of long-duration space missions and improve future space technologies.
On return, Shubhanshu Shukla will undergo a 7-day medical rehabilitation to help him readjust to Earth's gravity and assess his health.
