Astronauts Capture Typhoon in Breathtaking Images from International Space Station | See Pictures

NASA astronaut Jonny Kim and Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui have shared breathtaking images of violent typhoons from the International Space Station (ISS). On September 21, 2025, Kim captured Typhoons Ragasa and Neoguri using a Nikon Z9, providing a dramatic orbital perspective of these massive storms.

While the view from space is beautiful, the typhoons bring severe danger on the ground. Typhoon Ragasa, the strongest storm of the year, swept through the Western Pacific, striking southern China and triggering massive waves, floods, and deadly lake bursts in Taiwan.

Breathtaking Typhoon Images from the International Space Station

Kim, in his post shared on X, wrote, ‘From orbit, the view is breathtaking, but on the ground, this storm brings real danger and hardship.’

The storm registered maximum gusts of 241 kph (150 mph) in Jiangmen city, displacing nearly 2 million people and leaving at least 27 dead in Taiwan and the Philippines. The typhoon was moving west across southern China toward Vietnam after making landfall on Hailing Island in Guangdong province.

Expedition 73 flight engineer Kimiya Yui also shared images of two typhoons from the ISS. “The eye of Typhoon 22 has become somewhat unclear, but it still appears to be maintaining its strong intensity,” Yui wrote.

“Typhoon 23 is a bit distant, but it is swirling with thick rain clouds on its southern side. Stay safe while keeping up with the latest typhoon information!” he added.

As of October 10, 2025, seven astronauts are aboard the ISS: Expedition 73 commander Sergey Ryzhikov of Roscosmos; cosmonauts Alexey Zubritsky and Oleg Platonov; NASA astronauts Jonny Kim, Zena Cardman, and Mike Fincke; and Kimiya Yui of JAXA. Two crewed spacecraft are docked at the station: SpaceX’s Dragon “Endeavour” and Roscosmos’ Soyuz MS-27.

What are Typhoons and Tropical Cyclones?

Typhoons, hurricanes, and tropical cyclones are different regional names for the same phenomenon: a tropical cyclone. As per NASA, a tropical cyclone is a non-frontal low-pressure system over tropical or subtropical waters, characterised by organised thunderstorm activity and cyclonic surface winds.

Winds under 17 m/s (39 mph) → Tropical depression

Winds 17–33 m/s (39–74 mph) → Tropical storm / Category 1 cyclone

Winds above 33 m/s (74 mph) → Called: