Axiom-4 Crew To Reach ISS On Thursday, Full Mission Timeline Here

Updated 25 June 2025 at 12:42 IST
Axiom-4 Launch: The Axiom-4 mission is set to arrive at the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, June 26, as confirmed by NASA. The crew, traveling in a SpaceX Dragon capsule, is anticipated to dock with the space station around 7 AM. IST. "Once docked, the private astronauts plan to spend about two weeks aboard the orbiting laboratory, conducting a mission comprised of science, outreach, and commercial activities," NASA added.
The full mission timeline has been announced, with the lift-off scheduled for 12:01 PM IST on 25th June. The target time for docking at the ISS is scheduled for 7 AM on 26th June. The full mission timeline for Axiom-4 is outlined below:
Wednesday, June 25
12:30 AM. - Axiom space and SpaceX launch coverage begins.
1:40 AM. - NASA joins the launch coverage on NASA+.
2:31 AM. - Lift-Off
NASA will end coverage following orbital insertion, which is approximately 15 minutes after launch. As it is a commercial launch, NASA will not provide a clean launch feed on its channels.
Thursday, June 26
5 AM. - Arrival coverage begins on NASA+, Axiom space, and SpaceX channels.
7 AM. - Targeted docking to the space-facing port of the station’s harmony module.
Arrival coverage will continue through hatch opening and welcome remarks.
NASA has stated that all times are estimates and could be adjusted based on real-time operations after launch.
