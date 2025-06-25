Axiom-4 Crew To Reach ISS On Thursday, Full Mission Timeline Here

The crew is expected to dock at the ISS on Thursday, 26 June at 7 AM IST. | Image: X

Axiom-4 Launch: The Axiom-4 mission is set to arrive at the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, June 26, as confirmed by NASA. The crew, traveling in a SpaceX Dragon capsule, is anticipated to dock with the space station around 7 AM. IST. "Once docked, the private astronauts plan to spend about two weeks aboard the orbiting laboratory, conducting a mission comprised of science, outreach, and commercial activities," NASA added.

Mission Timeline

The full mission timeline has been announced, with the lift-off scheduled for 12:01 PM IST on 25th June. The target time for docking at the ISS is scheduled for 7 AM on 26th June. The full mission timeline for Axiom-4 is outlined below:

Wednesday, June 25

12:30 AM. - Axiom space and SpaceX launch coverage begins.

1:40 AM. - NASA joins the launch coverage on NASA+.

2:31 AM. - Lift-Off

NASA will end coverage following orbital insertion, which is approximately 15 minutes after launch. As it is a commercial launch, NASA will not provide a clean launch feed on its channels.

Thursday, June 26

5 AM. - Arrival coverage begins on NASA+, Axiom space, and SpaceX channels.

7 AM. - Targeted docking to the space-facing port of the station’s harmony module.

Arrival coverage will continue through hatch opening and welcome remarks.