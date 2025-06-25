Republic World
Updated 25 June 2025 at 12:42 IST

Axiom-4 Crew To Reach ISS On Thursday, Full Mission Timeline Here

NASA has confirmed that the Axiom-4 capsule will dock at the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, 26 June at 7 AM Indian Standard Time. Read ahead for the full mission timeline.

Reported by: Aadi Joshi
The crew is expected to dock at the ISS on Thursday, 26 June at 7 AM IST.
The crew is expected to dock at the ISS on Thursday, 26 June at 7 AM IST. | Image: X

Axiom-4 Launch: The Axiom-4 mission is  set to arrive at the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, June 26, as confirmed by NASA. The crew, traveling in a SpaceX Dragon capsule, is anticipated to dock with the space station around 7 AM. IST. "Once docked, the private astronauts plan to spend about two weeks aboard the orbiting laboratory, conducting a mission comprised of science, outreach, and commercial activities," NASA added. 

Mission Timeline

The full mission timeline has been announced, with the lift-off scheduled for 12:01 PM IST on 25th June. The target time for docking at the ISS is scheduled for 7 AM on 26th June. The full mission timeline for Axiom-4 is outlined below:

Wednesday, June 25

12:30 AM. - Axiom space and SpaceX launch coverage begins.

1:40 AM. - NASA joins the launch coverage on NASA+.

2:31 AM. - Lift-Off

NASA will end coverage following orbital insertion, which is approximately 15 minutes after launch. As it is a commercial launch, NASA will not provide a clean launch feed on its channels.

Thursday, June 26

5 AM. - Arrival coverage begins on NASA+, Axiom space, and SpaceX channels.

7 AM. - Targeted docking to the space-facing port of the station’s harmony module.

Arrival coverage will continue through hatch opening and welcome remarks.

NASA has stated that all times are estimates and could be adjusted based on real-time operations after launch. 

Published 25 June 2025 at 11:51 IST