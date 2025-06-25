Hatch Closed, Suits Checked & Seats Rotated: Axiom 4 Is Ready For Launch

The Axiom-4 Crew is set to launch, according to a tweet by SpaceX. | Image: X

Axiom-4 Launch: The Axiom Mission 4 crew is all set and ready for launch. With the hatch securely closed, spacesuits checked for leaks, communication systems tested, and seats adjusted for liftoff, everything is a go, just as SpaceX shared in their latest update.

“Dragon’s hatch is closed, all communication and suit checks are complete, the seats are rotated, and the Ax-4 crew is ready for launch!” announced SpaceX on their X handle just one hour before lift-off. The team is gearing up for a historic launch aboard the Crew Dragon C213 on top of a Falcon 9 rocket, with the countdown set for 12:01 PM IST (2:31 AM EDT) on Wednesday, June 25, from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Mission Overview

Axiom Mission 4 marks the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, organized by Axiom Space in collaboration with NASA and SpaceX. The crew is expected to dock at the ISS arounf 4:30 PM IST on June 26 and will spend two weeks on board. Their mission includes conducting around 60 microgravity experiments from 31 different countries, making this the most science-packed Axiom flight yet. These experiments cover a range of fields, including biomedical research, space agriculture and tech demonstrations, all aimed at paving the way for long-duration missions.

Meet The Crew

Commander Peggy Whitson (USA) is a seasoned astronaut and former NASA chief. She holds the US record for the most cumulative time spent in space. She previously commanded Axiom-2 and brings a wealth of experience to Ax-4.

Pilot Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla (India) is a distinguished test pilot in the Indian Air Force. He is making history as the first Indian astronaut to travel to the ISS and the country’s second man in space. As the mission pilot, he’ll oversee critical phases like launch, docking, re-entry, and emergency manual controls while also conducting key ISRO-sponsored experiments on muscle regeneration, plant growth, cognitive effects from screens, and microalgae behavior.

Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu (Hungary) will be representing Hungary as the country’s second astronaut since 1980, he will focus on research aboard the ISS.