Axiom-4 Mission with Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Set for Launch Today | All You Need to Know

Florida: After facing multiple delays, the much-awaited Axiom-4 space mission, carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is all set to take off today. The mission is scheduled to launch on Wednesday, June 25, at 2:31 AM EDT (around 12 noon IST) from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Shukla, who is associated with ISRO, will fly as the mission's pilot, making this a historic spaceflight for India as the country returns to human space exploration after decades.

The Axiom-4 mission is a private spaceflight mission to the International Space Station (ISS). It is being launched by SpaceX, using its trusted Falcon 9 rocket. According to a statement from SpaceX, all systems are functioning properly and weather conditions are 90% favourable for the launch.

This mission is significant not just for India but also for Poland and Hungary. It marks the return of all three countries to government-sponsored human spaceflight after more than 40 years. While this will be the second time each country has sent humans to space, it is the first time their astronauts will stay and work aboard the ISS.

What Will the Crew Do?

The astronauts onboard will carry out nearly 60 scientific experiments and activities, representing 31 countries. These include nations like India, the United States, Hungary, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Brazil, the UAE, and several others from Europe.

The scientific studies cover a wide range of topics including space medicine, advanced materials, and climate-related technologies. These experiments are expected to benefit research and innovation in the respective countries.

Who Are the Astronauts on Board?

The Axiom-4 crew consists of four astronauts:

Shubhanshu Shukla from India will serve as the pilot.

Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut and now Director of Human Spaceflight at Axiom Space, will be the mission commander.

Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski, a project astronaut from the European Space Agency representing Poland, will be one of the mission specialists.

Tibor Kapu from Hungary, also a mission specialist, completes the team.

The mission is part of a broader effort by Axiom Space to expand private access to low-Earth orbit and promote international collaboration in space science.