China Is Building a ‘Satellite Town’ Near Beijing as Its Space Industry Scales Up

China is building something that sounds like science fiction but is very real. A dedicated “Satellite Town” near Beijing designed entirely for space companies.

The core area of this hub is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026, as the country’s commercial space ambitions accelerate rapidly.

A City Built for Space, Not People

The Beijing Satellite Town is not a residential project or a science park in the traditional sense.

It is being designed as a central hub for satellite manufacturers, operators, and space-tech companies. The idea is simple. Put the entire ecosystem in one place so that companies can build, test, and launch faster.

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Think of it as a supply chain compressed into a single geography.

According to reports, the project aims to enable the smooth flow of talent, capital, and technology by clustering the entire aerospace value chain together.

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Why China Needs a Satellite City

The timing is not accidental.

China’s commercial space sector has been expanding quickly, with private companies now accounting for more than 60% of all space launches in the country.

That shift matters.

Space is no longer just a government-led activity. It is becoming a commercial industry, with companies building satellites, launch vehicles, and services at scale. Many of these firms are now preparing to go public, signalling a maturing market.

In that context, a dedicated industrial hub starts to make sense.

A Trillion-Yuan Industry Taking Shape

Industry estimates suggest China’s commercial space market is moving toward the trillion-yuan mark.

According to Gao Yibin from Future Aerospace, the sector is transitioning toward standardisation and scale, driven by faster launch approvals, increased localisation of components, and sustained capital investment from industrial funds.

In other words, this is no longer early-stage experimentation. It is industrialisation.

What Will Drive Growth Next

The next phase of growth is expected to come from specific use cases that go beyond traditional satellite launches.

These include low-Earth orbit satellite constellations, satellite internet, space-based computing, and integrated 6G air-space-ground networks.

Each of these areas represents a different layer of infrastructure. Connectivity, data processing, and communication networks that extend beyond Earth’s surface.

The Satellite Town is being positioned as the foundation that supports all of them.

The Bigger Strategy

This project is not just about building infrastructure. It is about building an ecosystem.

By concentrating companies, suppliers, and talent in one place, China is trying to reduce costs, improve collaboration, and accelerate innovation across its space sector.