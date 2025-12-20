Comet Makes Breathtaking Flyby: NASA Shares Stunning Photos Captured From Space As Comet 3I/ATLAS Zooms Past Earth

New Delhi: The interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS has made its closest pass to Earth, flying by our planet at a distance of around 170 million miles. The rare celestial event has captivated astronomers and space enthusiasts, with the International Space Station (ISS) capturing a breathtaking image of the comet. NASA has released photos of 3 other similar comets passing by since 2023.

NASA stated that Comet 3I/ATLAS, the third known interstellar object to enter our solar system, made its closest approach to Earth on December 19, flying by our planet at a distance of around 170 million miles. The comet is travelling at an astonishing speed of 130,000 mph and will eventually leave the solar system, passing Jupiter's orbit in spring 2026. The event offered a unique opportunity to study material formed around another star.

As per NASA, discovered on July 1, this year, by NASA-funded ATLAS telescopes in Chile, Comet 3I/ATLAS is only the third interstellar object detected, following 1I/Oumuamua in 2017 and 2I/Borisov in 2019. The comet's speed and trajectory revealed its origin from outside the Earth's solar system, making it an exciting target for scientific study.

Observations And Insights

The astronomers have been tracking Comet 3I/ATLAS using various space telescopes and spacecraft, including the Hubble Space Telescope (HST), NASA's Europa Clipper, and the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO). These observations have provided fine insights into the comet's composition, size, and behaviour. The comet's nucleus is estimated to be around 6 miles (around 10 km) in diameter, and it is displaying multiple jets of gas and dust as it approaches the Sun.

Notably, Comet 3I/ATLAS made its closest approach to Earth at 1 am on December 19. The comet was not visible to the naked eye, but the astronomers and enthusiasts can track its progress using telescopes and online tools, such as the Virtual Telescope Project's livestream.

Images Captured From The ISS

NASA has shared stunning images of Comet 3I/ATLAS captured by the ISS, showcasing its majestic tail and coma. The comet was also observed by the Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution (MAVEN) spacecraft, providing a unique ultraviolet view of the comet's hydrogen halo.

As per information, Comet 3I/ATLAS will continue its journey through the solar system, passing Jupiter's orbit in spring 2026. The scientists will continue to study this enigmatic visitor, gaining insights into cometary formation and planetary systems beyond our own. The experts suggested that the comet poses no danger to Earth or other planets, and its flyby will provide valuable insights into cometary formation and planetary systems beyond our own.

NASA Shares Stunning Images Captured From Space

The International Space Station has shared breathtaking photographs of Comet 3I/ATLAS and 3 other comets, including:

Comet C/2024 G3 (ATLAS), seemingly hovering above Earth's atmosphere, 235 million miles away

Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS), captured just before sunrise, 44 million miles away

Comet Swan (C/2025 R2), appearing above Earth's airglow, 27.2 million miles away