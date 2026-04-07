‘We Love You From The Moon’: From Earthset To Earthrise & Everything In Between! Stunning Moments From Artemis II’s 7-Hour Moon Flyby That Left Us Speechless

NASA’s Artemis II mission didn’t just revisit the Moon, it redefined how we experience space travel, with live updates, emotional crew messages and moments that felt straight out of a movie.

Here’s how the entire lunar flyby unfolded.

The Moment It Began: Entering The Moon’s Realm

As the Orion spacecraft approached the Moon, the crew entered what NASA calls the lunar observation window, a crucial stretch lasting nearly seven hours. During this time, Orion was perfectly aligned, its windows facing the Moon, allowing astronauts to study the surface in unprecedented detail.

Floating just over 4,000 miles above the lunar surface, the crew observed iconic features like the mysterious Reiner Gamma swirl and massive impact craters stretching hundreds of miles.

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Before going to sleep on flight day 5, the Artemis II crew snapped one more photo of the Moon, as it drew close in the window of the Orion spacecraft. Orion and the four humans aboard entered the lunar sphere of influence at 12:37 a.m. EDT on April 6, at the tail end of the fifth day of their mission. That marked the point at which the Moon’s gravity had a stronger pull on the spacecraft than the Earth’s. | Image: NASA

Back on Earth, scientists listened intently. Every observation, even subtle colour differences, mattered. Shades of brown and blue spotted by the human eye could reveal the Moon’s mineral composition and age.

Breaking Records: Farther Than Any Human Has Gone

Then came a historic milestone.

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At 252,756 miles from Earth, the Artemis II crew travelled farther than any human in history, surpassing the record set during Apollo 13.

It was a quiet but powerful moment. The crew paused to reflect not just on how far they had come, but on how much further humanity could go.

In a deeply personal touch, they even proposed names for previously unnamed lunar craters, one called “Integrity” for the mission, and another “Carroll” in memory of astronaut Reid Wiseman’s late wife.

Shortly after 2 p.m. EDT, the crew described two small, unnamed craters on the heavily pockmarked lunar surface. Calling down to Earth, they suggested provisional names for them. Just northwest of Orientale basin, highlighted above, is a crater they would like to name Integrity after their spacecraft and this historic mission. Just northeast of the Integrity crater, on the near and far side boundary, and sometimes visible from Earth, the crew suggested an unnamed crater be designated Carroll in honor of Reid Weisman’s late wife, Carroll Taylor Wiseman, who passed away on May 17, 2020. After this mission is complete, the crater name proposals will be formally submitted to the International Astronomical Union, an organization that governs the naming of celestial bodies and their surface features. | Image: NASA

NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman is pictured with his late wife Carroll Taylor Wiseman. | Image: Wiseman Family

Closest Approach: Skimming The Moon

Around 7 pm (ET), Orion made its closest pass, just 4,067 miles above the Moon.

A new photo captures the Moon's near side on the right (the side we see from Earth, identifiable by its dark splotches) and its far side on the left. The Artemis II crew are the first to see the far side with human eyes. | Image: NASA

The spacecraft was hurtling through space at over 60,000 miles per hour relative to Earth, yet moving much slower relative to the Moon — a delicate dance of gravity and motion.

This was the heart of the flyby — the moment when science, speed, and precision aligned perfectly.

‘We Love You From the Moon’ & Then Silence

Soon after, something dramatic happened.

As Orion slipped behind the Moon, communications with Earth went dark.

For about 40 minutes, the crew was completely cut off, a planned blackout caused by the Moon blocking radio signals.

Just before the silence, astronaut Victor Glover sent a message that captured the emotion of the mission:

“To all of you down there on Earth… we love you, from the Moon. We’ll see you on the other side.”

During this blackout, the crew witnessed a rare sight — “Earthset”, as our planet disappeared behind the Moon’s horizon.

Earthrise & A Signal Reborn

Then, just as suddenly, Earth returned.

As Orion emerged from behind the Moon, the crew witnessed a stunning Earthrise, our blue planet glowing against the darkness of space.

A live view shows an Earthrise after the Orion spacecraft emerged from behind the Moon during Artemis II lunar flyby. | Image: NASA

Moments later, communication was restored. The Deep Space Network locked back onto the spacecraft, and voices from Earth filled the cabin once again.

A Solar Eclipse, From Space

The spectacle wasn’t over.

As Orion, the Moon, and the Sun aligned, the crew entered a solar eclipse lasting nearly an hour.

From their vantage point, the astronauts saw the Sun disappear behind the Moon, revealing its glowing outer atmosphere, the corona.

They also watched for tiny flashes on the lunar surface, meteoroids striking the Moon, offering clues about potential dangers for future missions.

While the Artemis II crew experienced their own personal solar eclipse, Mission Control temporarily lost communications with the capsule. This was planned and expected. | Image: NASA

Science In Real Time

Throughout the flyby, this wasn’t just a visual journey, it was a live scientific mission.

Teams on Earth continuously updated the astronauts with new instructions based on what they were seeing. It was a dynamic back-and-forth, a real-time collaboration across nearly a quarter-million miles.

From massive basins like Orientale to ancient impact scars on the far side, every observation added a new piece to the puzzle of the Moon’s history.

The Journey Home Begins

By 9:35 p.m. (ET), the lunar observation phase came to an end.

The Artemis II crew had completed their flyby, a full seven hours of science, exploration, and history-making.

Now, Orion has begun its journey back to Earth, set to exit the Moon’s gravitational influence soon, carrying with it data, images and a renewed sense of possibility.

Why This Mission Matters

Artemis II is more than just a flyby. It’s a statement.

More than five decades after humans last ventured to the Moon, this mission proves we’re not just returning, we’re preparing to go further.